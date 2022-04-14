 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ABBA tribute band MANIA to perform in Rapid City

Tickets go on sale Friday for MANIA, the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute band. The group is coming to The Monument in Rapid City on Feb. 9, 2023. For tickets and information, go to themonument.live/events/detail/mania23.

MANIA, formerly ABBA MANIA, formed in 1999 and has performed sold-out shows internationally ever since. MANIA brings the music of Swedish supergroup ABBA to new and longtime fans.

ABBA dominated the music charts for nearly a decade. MANIA recreates ABBA’s sound with uplifting, danceable and sometimes heart-breaking songs. They perform ABBA hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes it All,” “Super Trouper,” “Fernando,” “Take A Chance On Me” and other ABBA favorites.

