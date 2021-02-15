All-virtual Black Hills Film Festival begins Feb. 18

Grab some snacks and curl up on your couch to enjoy this year’s Black Hills Film Festival. The 12th annual event that runs from Feb. 18-25 is entirely virtual, bringing movie lovers more than double the usual number of independent films.

“We have 54 films in all categories and four seminars for filmmakers and two discussions. … We also did Q&As with 35 filmmakers,” said Chris VanNess, executive director of the Black Hills Film Festival. “We usually have between 20 and 30 films and because this year we’re totally virtual, we no longer have the constraints of our movie theaters. Now we’re virtually unlimited.”

Festival organizers partnered with Film Festival Flix, the online site where movie lovers can purchase tickets and view the films. Ticket pricing and information about Film Festival Flix is available at blackhillsfilmfestival.org/2021-festival-info.

About a dozen of the films are Native American or South Dakota-based, VanNess said. One of many highlights is a Native American film, “Hop Along Hang On” that blends animation with spoken word poetry.

The Black Hills Film Festival named “Hop Along Hang On” as its 2021 winner in the Short Narrative category. The festival also named these films 2021 winners:

