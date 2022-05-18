Alley Way Evolution kicks off summer in Art Alley

Alley Way Evolution: An Urban Exhibition will kick off summer at Art Alley. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday as the busiest time of year for Art Alley begins. Art Alley is located between Sixth and Seventh Streets and Main and St. Joseph Streets in downtown Rapid City.

Five artists will be working on murals throughout the afternoon. Walking tacos will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Wyatt Fenner from Rapid City punk rock band Someday Best will perform an acoustic set from 2 to 3 p.m.

Art Alley was established as an organic community gallery in 2003 to further establish downtown Rapid City as a destination and to celebrate local culture and art. With the sounds of shaking spray cans, cars and traffic, the alley is the place for anyone to take in what makes Rapid City a regional art hub.

The Art Alley Guild is made up of artists, educators, and community members who enjoy the art and culture of the Black Hills and who believe in uplifting and supporting artists.

For more information about Art Alley, follow @artalleyrc on Instagram or go to artalleyrc.com. For a preview of some of the murals in Art Alley, go to artalleyrc.com/photo-gallery.html.

