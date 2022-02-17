'An Officer and a Gentleman' musical coming to Rapid City

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for “An Officer and a Gentleman,” a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. Tickets are $64 to $74; go to themonument.live/events/detail/officergentleman22 to purchase tickets and for more information.

Work Light Productions will present “An Officer and a Gentleman” at 7:30 p.m. April 19 and 20 at The Monument in Rapid City. The live musical features 1980s hits from Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar and more, as well the Grammy-winning single from the movie, “Up Where We Belong.”

“An Officer and a Gentleman” follows Zack Mayo, a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s elite Officer Training School, in a tale about friendship, commitment, honor, courage and winning the heart of the woman he loves.

“A great movie can imbed itself into the cultural memory of a generation. Our goal was to build on that memory, finding new ways into the story through the lens of musical theater,” said producer Stephen Gabriel of Work Light Productions.

“Like all great stories, its themes are universal: love, valor and the ways in which our reasons for pursuing a dream determine whether or not we’ll achieve it,” director Dick Scanlan said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0