'Annie' tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for “Annie,” the beloved musical about Little Orphan Annie. “Annie” is coming to the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City for three shows – 7 p.m. Nov. 19, and 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20. Tickets can be purchased at themonument.live or in person at The Monument ticket office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.