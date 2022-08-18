'Annie' tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for “Annie,” the beloved musical about Little Orphan Annie. “Annie” is coming to the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City for three shows – 7 p.m. Nov. 19, and 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20. Tickets can be purchased at themonument.live or in person at The Monument ticket office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie is a celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit and a remedy for the hard knocks life throws your way.