Apply now for BHP summer theater camps

The Black Hills Playhouse is now accepting registration for 2022 performing arts summer camps. BHP Jr., an outreach program of the Black Hills Playhouse, gives kids who have a flair for the dramatic opportunities to express themselves and explore their creativity. These summer camps give youths throughout the Black Hills region a week of theater fun.

There are two camps available. A camp for youths entering fifth through seventh grades runs from July 17 to 23. A camp for youths entering grades eight through 12 runs from July 24 to 30. Both camps are sleep-away experiences where campers will eat, sleep and breathe theater activities.

Participants spend a week singing, dancing and learning while rehearsing "Cinderella’s Glass Slipper." The show will be performed at the end of each week of camp for friends and family. Youths learn myriad ways of storytelling through words, movement and music. Included in the week’s activities is a field trip to the Black Hills Playhouse to meet theater professionals and watch a performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella."

Campers will also enjoy traditional summer camp activities like campfires, games and outdoor activities. Go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/camps to register and for more information. Tuition assistance is available to help families in need; see information in camp registration. To help sponsor a camper, go to blackhillsplayhouse.com to donate online, or mail a check to Black Hills Playhouse, PO Box 2513, Rapid City, SD 57709.

