April promises to be an entertaining month in the area

Performing arts groups are welcoming spring with a host of live and online shows in April. Theater and musical ensembles will entertain Black Hills audiences with the comic perils of dating, Civil War drama, jazz and more.
April 9
“Variations on HOPE,” by Flutter Productions, 7:30 p.m., virtual production. This show is described as an optimistic smorgasbord of original all-ability music, dance, song, poetry, and theatre. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by April 9. Tickets and information: flutterproductions.com.
Hope has been shown to make people happy, broaden and build minds, improve social relationships, strengthen immune systems, relieve stress, and motivate positive reactions that will lead to positive results according to psychologist Charles R. Snyder. It was with these ideas in mind that Flutter Productions set out to create an evening filled with hope.
Featuring 23 all-ability performers, “Hope” vignettes are written in part by James "JJ" Janis, Hannah Riley, and Enya Wallace; composed by Andrew Grace, Sarah Hanzel, and Jami Lynn, Mike Lemay, and Tyler Brink; and choreographed by Sara Olivier, Karah Haug, Alie Martin, and Katelinn Ohrtman.
April 9-11
“Check Please” by Black Hills Community Theatre's Cherry Street Players. This pre-recorded comedy will be available for on-demand viewing from 7 p.m. April 9 through 5 p.m. April 11. There is a $5 minimum charge to view the performance. Tickets and information: bhct.org/check-please/.
Dating can be hard — especially when your date happens to be a raging kleptomaniac, or your grandmother’s bridge partner, or a mime. “Check Please” follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse, until they do.
April 10
"Classical Masterworks," by Black Hills Symphony Orchestra. The live concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Masks are required and seating will be socially distanced. Tickets are limited to 240. Tickets: $32-$22; call 605-394-1786. The live-streamed concert can be viewed free of charge at m.facebook.com/bhsymphony.
This concert will showcase the music of Wagner, Sibelius and Schubert.
April 15
Rapid City Limits: “Alex Massa Plays Well With Others” featuring avant-garde jazz trumpeter Alex Massa with Shawn Myers, Georgi Petrov and Alex Chapman, 6-8 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Tickets are $22 for the in-person show; $11 to view live-streamed concert via a Zoom link. Tickets: https://www.rapidcityartscouncil.org/upcoming-performances.html. For the in-person concert, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. All ages welcome if accompanied by parents or guardians.
Massa grew up in Rapid City and studied music at Northern State University in Aberdeen. He lived and played in New Orleans for more than five years before relocating to Chicago. Massa said the social distancing and solitude of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him to focus on creating new works. “Alex Massa Plays Well With Others” will highlight music from his album “Water Music,” plus original compositions by Myers, Petrov and Chapman.
April 16-18
“Home Sweet Home,” an original concert-drama by Charles Farruggia and Kathryn Mientka. In-person shows at 7 p.m. April 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. April 18, at the Homestake Opera House, Lead. Tickets $10-$20. Tickets: homestakeoperahouse.org.
Singer-actor Farruggia wrote the script and sings songs of the Civil War era including “Shenandoah” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.” Concert pianist Mientka depicts the loved ones left behind with piano solos by Gottschalk — America’s most famous pianist at the time of the Civil War — plus Schuman, Liszt and others. The husband and wife performers hope to connect their audiences with the past by expressing the timeless virtues of love, honor and duty
Farruggia said he has always had a passion for the Civil War. “I’ve long reflected on what makes men and women give up so much for something, they believe, is greater than themselves,” he said. “We are living in a time when our country must redefine itself. Our drama concert ‘Home Sweet Home’ brings to life the idea that we all have a part to play in the preservation of freedom to all men and women. I’ve attempted in my show to put forward the idea that freedom is born in the heart.”
April 23-May 1
“The Ladies of Harmony,” by Black Hills Community Theatre's Well-Done Players. This pre-recorded comedy will be available for on-demand viewing from April 23-May 1. There is a $5 minimum charge to view the performance. Tickets and information: bhct.org/check-please/.
Six church ladies arrive at Harmony Church’s fellowship hall to plan a small funeral dinner for a man they despised. While eating doughnuts, drinking coffee and gossiping on a variety of topics including Pastor Bob’s go-go dancing fiancée, the church ladies engage in a game of “what-ifs” and “I-wish-I-hads” and reveal several secrets about themselves. However, the biggest shock comes the next day when an unexpectedly large crowd of mourners arrive at the funeral dinner and the ladies have to endure their most embarrassing moment yet!
April 29
American Patchwork Quartet in concert, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. $25 adults; $15 youth and BHSU students. Tickets: matthewsopera.com/APQ. Masks are required, and seating will be socially distanced.
Featuring Grammy-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, three-time Grammy-winning drummer Clarence Penn, Grammy-nominated vocalist Falu Shah, and highly acclaimed bassist Yasushi Nakamura, American Patchwork Quartet showcases the dynamic diversity of contemporary culture by reimagining timeless songs from America’s past.
The music of American Patchwork Quartet reimagines traditional American folk songs through the lens of four United States citizens with different cultural backgrounds, highlighting patterns and sparking conversations around race and immigration.