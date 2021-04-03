April promises to be an entertaining month in the area

April 16-18

“Home Sweet Home,” an original concert-drama by Charles Farruggia and Kathryn Mientka. In-person shows at 7 p.m. April 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. April 18, at the Homestake Opera House, Lead. Tickets $10-$20. Tickets: homestakeoperahouse.org.

Singer-actor Farruggia wrote the script and sings songs of the Civil War era including “Shenandoah” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.” Concert pianist Mientka depicts the loved ones left behind with piano solos by Gottschalk — America’s most famous pianist at the time of the Civil War — plus Schuman, Liszt and others. The husband and wife performers hope to connect their audiences with the past by expressing the timeless virtues of love, honor and duty

Farruggia said he has always had a passion for the Civil War. “I’ve long reflected on what makes men and women give up so much for something, they believe, is greater than themselves,” he said. “We are living in a time when our country must redefine itself. Our drama concert ‘Home Sweet Home’ brings to life the idea that we all have a part to play in the preservation of freedom to all men and women. I’ve attempted in my show to put forward the idea that freedom is born in the heart.”

April 23-May 1