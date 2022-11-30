'Art About Art' puts twist on famed works

Expect the unexpected when a surprising new art exhibit opens in Lead.

“Art About Art” is the first show exclusively featuring work by members of Black Hills Post-Naturalist Art Movement. The opening night of “Art About Art” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Lead-Deadwood Art Center, 309 W. Main in Lead. Guests can peruse about 15 pieces by eight Black Hills artists while sampling appetizers by chef Brion Roberts of Antunez Cuisine in Spearfish. Admission is free. The exhibit will remain on display through December.

Art lovers will find the unusual, innovative, edgy and imaginative at “Art About Art,” according to one of the show’s organizer’s, Ammertte “Ammy” Deibert. Each artist was tasked with taking well-known art and poetry and putting their own spin on it – a concept Deibert said has been in the art world since at least the 1960s.

“You take famous art and reinterpret it however you want, and our artist statement (with each piece) tells why you interpreted it as you have,” Deibert said. “Black Hills Post-Naturalist Art Movement decided for our first showing we should have some type of theme and we have a very broad interpretation of what is art. … In our group we consider even chefs as artists. That’s why we have a broad interpretation of who are artists.”

Deibert, for instance, is showing a piece titled “Buzzing Artist and Musician” in which she recreated the portrait of an unknown musician. The original painting is shrouded in mystery and has been credited to five possible artists. In Deibert’s version, the unknown musician’s face is surrounded by bees.

“There’s a debate on who did that (original) piece because they just don’t know,” Deibert said. “Most people think it was Rembrandt but it isn’t necessarily, so it’s ‘bees buzzing around’ trying to interpret it.”

Another of Deibert’s pieces reinterprets Sylvia Plath’s poem “Mad Girl’s Love Song” with wine glasses and antlers. Artist Dennis Palczewski – Deibert’s husband – incorporated a Polaroid camera in his take on Marcel Duchamp’s 1912 abstract “Nude Descending a Staircase.”

“‘Art About Art’ is open to so many ideas. That’s what makes it such a fun art project to do,” Deibert said.

Reimaging art, people and the natural world is at the heart of the Black Hills Post-Naturalist Art Movement. The group, comprised of Black Hills artists, was formed about a year ago.

“We all think similarly in the sense that we’re not here to replicate nature as it is. We’re here to do it in other ways,” said Deibert, a co-founder of Black Hills Post-Naturalist Art Movement.

Naturalism was a movement in the 1800s that focused on recreating images of the natural world with accuracy, much as photographs can do.

“The Naturalists were the ones who wanted to replicate nature in all forms – people, landscapes, whatever – just as it looks. We appreciate that but we’re the post-Naturalists in that we don’t strive to have (our subjects) look exactly as nature presents itself,” Deibert said.

The Black Hills Post-Naturalist Art Movement welcomes the influences of Impressionism, abstract and surrealist art. “Art About Art” is the group’s first show and they hope to put on about two each year, Deibert said.

“Art About Art” and the Black Hills Post-Naturalist Art Movement is the latest foray into the arts for Deibert, who co-owns Miners’ Tin Cup with her husband. The couple opened the shop in 2019 and along with gifts and used books, the business houses some of Deibert’s massive art collection.

“I collected for years and years and years,” Deibert said. “The art is very eclectic and it’s for sale. I have around 1,000 pieces of art and I can only put up about 100 at a time.”

The Black Hills Post-Naturalist Art Movement meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Miners’ Tin Cup in downtown Lead. Any interested artists are welcome to attend, learn more about the group, and view Deibert’s art collection.