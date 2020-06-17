Gosh! 'Napoleon Dynamite' producer to host Deadwood's first Monday Movie Night of summer

“The same problems that affect people in big cities exist in small towns. But small town communities don’t let them go unnoticed — they step up,” Covel said. “I love that about being home.”

Covel said that Porter’s story is really the same as Napoleon’s, a kid who’s kind of quirky and different that doesn’t really fit in trying to find their own place in the world.

He said there’s never been a better time to start making movies because it’s never been cheaper and there have never been so many places to show films. Covel said it’s inspiring to teach at USC each year because he’s reminded of what excited him and his friends, young filmmakers from the mid-west way back in 2004, when they were starting out on their journeys.

Covel said he’s excited for the Q&A and to tell behind-the-scenes stories some may have never heard before, which may include how they found Tina the llama, the low rider and when Heder had his hair permed three times.

“This is a family movie that kids are going to watch with their parents and they’re going to laugh together, at least I hope they are,” he said. “I’m excited to see families kick back and enjoy it together.”