There’s a rock and roll fantasy and dark secrets ahead from Belle Fourche’s two local theater groups.

Travel back to the big hair days of the 1980s at Belle Fourche Area Community Theater’s production of “Rock of Ages,” which opened Thursday and continues through Sunday. The show contains adult language and some sexual situations.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Belle Fourche Rec Center. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, veterans and students. Tickets can be purchased online at bellefourcheact.com/item/213-rock-of-ages.html or at the door.

“Rock of Ages” takes audiences to Hollywood and one of the last legendary venues on the Sunset Strip, a place where "sex machine" Stacee Jaxx takes the stage, and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Meanwhile, an aspiring rock star named Drew dreams of taking the stage as the next big star, and he dreams of a small-town girl named Sherri. When German developers come to Hollywood with plans to turn the legendary venue into a strip mall, can Drew and the gang save it?

“It’s such a fun show,” said Derek Olson, executive director of Belle Fourche Area Community Theater and the director of "Rock of Ages.” “I think it has the feeling a bit of a rock show, which is different from a lot of musicals. It’s not just the traditional musical, and I think that appeals to people too. It’s more modern.”

“Rock of Ages” invites the audience to join in and become part of the experience.

“We’re really encouraging people to come have fun. We’re encouraging people to get dressed up in their best 80s outfits. We’re encouraging people to sing along. ‘Stacee Jaxx’ will sign autographs,” Olson said. “It should be a fun time all the way through. It’s a very funny show. We’re doing our best to make it just a ton of fun.”

The soundtrack of “Rock of Ages” is full of memorable hit songs by Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon and more.

“It’s all specifically songs from the 80s, which has a soft spot in a lot of people’s hearts,” Olson said. “‘Rock of Ages’ excites people. It’s a chance for people to come up and be rock and rollers, which not everybody gets to do in their regular life. It’s a chance to live out your rock and roll fantasies.”

Belle Fourche Area Community Theater hasn’t presented a musical since “Beauty and the Beast” in 2018, Olson said, and the group wanted to try another musical.

“A musical brings out such a different group of people. … We always try to do a mix. We’ve done full-on kids’ shows, we’ve done family shows. We like to do a range. We’re always looking for something we haven’t done in awhile,” Olson said. “It gives opportunities, and that’s what we’re all about. We want to give the most opportunities to the most people.

Belle Fourche Area Community Theater's 2023 season will continue on Aug. 26 with “Getting Our Acts Together: A Night of Northern Hills One-Acts,” an event in which Belle Fourche Area Community Theater, Matthews Opera House and Homestake Opera House will join forces to present three short one-act comedies.

Just in time for Halloween, Olson is adapting Vincent Price’s B-movie horror classic “House on Haunted Hill” for season finale. The show promises audiences some shocking twists and a new surprise ending while keeping the spirit of the original 1959 film.

“Trying to do something more horror-theme, that’s an exciting thing that is hitting a different audience,” Olson said. “We’re excited to try something different this year.”

1903 Reader’s Theatre: 'Dark Secrets'

Belle Fourche’s newest theater company, 1903 Reader’s Theatre, will present the dark comedy “Dark Secrets” as its summer production.

When a woman claims that everyone has some dark secrets, she enlists her sister to test the theory on unsuspecting guests at a cocktail party – despite the sibling rivalry that threatens the pair. The evening eventually draws to a close, and then a knock at the door brings a sinister twist.

“Dark Secrets” is written by Black Hills playwright Charlotte Dougherty. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche. Admission is $2 per person or free with museum membership.

The 1903 Reader’s Theatre – named after the year that Belle Fourche was incorporated as a town – was formed in early 2023. The company was created to provide theater experience for those people who cannot commit to a long rehearsal process or memorized lines. The 1903 Reader’s Theatre is sponsored by the Belle Fourche Arts Council, in collaboration with the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center.

Reader’s theater is an increasingly popular form of theater that gives audiences a unique experience. Productions typically include some set and prop pieces, simple costumes, sound and stage movement. Stripping a script to its barest bones – the dialogue – pushes actors to develop rich characters that move the plot forward while emphasizing the power of words.