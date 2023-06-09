June is a month of drama, romance and comedy for theater fans. Shows presented for and by performers of all ages will entertain audiences throughout the Black Hills.

‘Silent Sky’ and ‘The Lifespan of a Fact’

Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park opens its 77th season this weekend with two dramas inspired by true stories. “Silent Sky” and “The Lifespan of a Fact” will be performed in repertory, alternating performances.

“Silent Sky” is a celestial romance and a tale of discovery. This science drama tells of Henrietta Swan Leavitt and the forgotten women of science who worked at the dawn of modern astronomy to classify the stars. The play explores a woman's place as defined by men in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. Henrietta and her female peers change the way we understand both the heavens and Earth. “Silent Sky” opened Friday and continues through July 2.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” is a 2018 critically acclaimed Broadway play with blistering comedy and timely relevance. Facts become blurry when they're twisted into fiction in the high-stakes world of publishing. A demanding editor-in-chief of a high-end magazine hires a determined millennial fact-checker to work on a groundbreaking essay written by a famous author. The deadline is tight, the essay is dense, and everyone must make a good-faith effort in telling the story honestly. Over-the-top fact-checking leads to a showdown over fact versus fiction.

This show is suitable for adults and older teenage audiences. The play contains adult dialogue and mature themes including discussions of suicide. “The Lifespan of a Fact” opens Saturday and continues through June 30.

Show times for “Silent Sky” and “The Lifespan of a Fact” are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday. Tickets and information: blackhillsplayhouse.com/show-descriptions

In conjunction with “The Lifespan of a Fact,” South Dakota Newswatch will host a post-performance panel discussion, “When is a Fact a Fact?” at 4:30 p.m. June 25 after the matinee.

The discussion will feature a panel of news executives who have outstanding state, regional and national journalism experience: Martha Nelson, former global editor-in-chief of Yahoo and Time, Inc.; Jack Marsh, former executive with Gannett and The Freedom Forum; Marci Christensen-Burdick, former South Dakota broadcast journalist and corporate executive; and Bart Pfankuch, News Watch content director and investigative reporter.

‘Alice’s Adventures’

Flutter Productions invites audiences of all ages to follow Lewis Carroll’s iconic “Alice in Wonderland” on a new journey in “Alice’s Adventures.” As Alice drifts to sleep, she finds herself inside of the very book that was gifted to her by her dear friend, Lewis. A White Rabbit unintentionally leads her through a land full of talking beasts that follow nonsensical rules and curious social etiquette. Alice encounters Rocking Horse Flies, Elephant Bees, Borogrove Birds, Bread-and-Butterflies, and even croquet-playing Flamingos and Hedgehogs. Flutter Productions’ all-ability cast blends contemporary dance, spoken word, American Sign Language and puppetry in a unique production crafted from actual book pages.

Flutter Productions presents “Alice’s Adventures” at 7:30 p.m. June 29, June 30 and July 1, and at 2:30 p.m. July 2 in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets and information: flutterproductions.com/currentproductions

Theater by kids and for kids

‘Nitwits from Neptune’

The Tri-State Performers, the museum theater troupe of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche, will present the outer space comedy “Nitwits from Neptune.

“Nitwits from Neptune” follows a crew of hapless Neptunites – and a Saturnian – who are flying through space to land on Earth and conquer it. The production is full of silly wordplay and physical comedy, including a chase scene through the audience. The cast of young actors includes Natalie Cvach, Jeselyn Carr, Dillon Streeter, Abby Kemp and Bailee Stohrer.

Show times for “Nitwits from Neptune” are 6 p.m. June 15 and June 22 inside the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, before Hometown Thursday events begin on the back lawns. Admission to “Nitwits from Neptune” is free; audiences are asked to arrive on time to avoid disrupting the young performers and other audience members.

Hometown Thursdays include live concerts, food, craft vendors, games and children’s activities, with Common Law playing June 15 and Revolver playing June 22.

‘A Simpler Time’ and ‘Aesop’s Fables Redux’

The Froelich Young Actors Guild will wrap up its summer camp by presenting a pair of comedies starring 50 Black Hills area youths.

‘A Simpler Time’ features eight 10-minute comedies set in other eras, performed by a cast in grades seven through 12. When you find yourself fighting with your friends the night before the Constitution is due, listening in at a telephone switchboard in the 1940s, trying to avoid the more gruesome aspects of medieval times, or exploring a mysterious possible future, only one thing is certain -- there’s humor in human nature. Show times will be at 7 p.m. June 23 and 24 at Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish.

“Aesop’s Fables Redux” stars a cast in grades two through six. A witty narrator helps an inquisitive child understand some famous expressions by exploring Aesop's beloved fables such as “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” and “The Goose That Laid the Golden Egg.” Show times are 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 25.

Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 18 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at matthewsopera.com, by calling 605-642-7973, or in person at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish.

‘Disney’s Newsies Jr.’

Homestake Theatre Works Kids presents “Disney's Newsies Jr.” This production is adapted from the 2012 Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film “Newsies.” “Disney's Newsies Jr.” is based on the true story of the New York City newsboy strike in 1899. When powerful newspaper publishers raised prices at the newsboys’ expense, the ‘newsies’ across the city went on strike against unfair conditions. It’s a tale about coming together to fight for what you believe in.

“Disney’s Newsies Jr.” will be performed at 6 p.m. June 27, June 28 and June 29 at Homestake Opera House in Lead. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased only at the door. There are no online ticket sales for this production.

‘Bluey’s Big Play’

In addition to shows performed by kids, young fans will be delighted by “Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show.” When Dad feels like a Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. “Bluey’s Big Play” is a new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series.

The one-night-only performance of “Bluey’s Big Play” will be at 6:30 p.m. June 20 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets and more information: themonument.live/events/detail/blueysbigplay23