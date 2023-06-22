Tickets go on sale Friday for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour. The vivacious, energetic and educational antics of global sensation Blippi is coming to Rapid City for a performance at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is the ultimate curiosity adventure. Dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet.

Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world. Meekah, Blippi’s creative, inventive, cart-wheel-loving pal, stars alongside Blippi in Blippi's Treehouse on Amazon and also recently launched her own YouTube channel in September.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of Round Room Live, a producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment. “Following the success of ‘Blippi The Musical,’ we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

Go to themonument.live/events/detail/blippi22 for tickets and information.