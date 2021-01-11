Under The Streetlamp reschedules show to June 20

DEADWOOD | The musical group Under the Streetlamp has rescheduled their performance at Deadwood Mountain Grand to June 20 after being delayed over COVID-19 concerns in December.

The original performance was scheduled for Dec. 11, 2020. Those who bought tickets for the December show can use their tickets for the new date.

Refunds may be received through the respective outlets where tickets were purchased. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Box Office, call 605-559-1188 for information about a refund.

Deadwood Mountain Grand said additional tickets for Under The Streetlight's June 20 show are on sale now and available at the box office or at ticketmaster.com.

