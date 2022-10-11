Author spins tale of magic, French myth in new novel

A magical centuries-old French myth is reimagined for young 21st century readers in Jessica Vitalis’ new novel, “The Rabbit’s Gift.”

After delving into the topics of grief and loss in her 2021 novel “The Wolf’s Curse,” Vitalis explores birth, science, the power of family relationships and more in “The Rabbit’s Gift.” The book, intended for readers ages 8 through 12, will be released Oct. 25. The book will be available at Just Dandy in Hill City, which is owned by Vitalis’ mother, Carolyn Stout.

“Middle grade is a really interesting time in that kids are still really open to fantastical stories. They’re reading for fun and escape and adventure,” Vitalis said.

“When I was writing ‘The Wolf’s Curse,’ I wanted to do a companion novel but I wanted to do the opposite of death,” Vitalis said. “This is a companion novel in that it’s set in the same magical world, but it does have completely different magic and completely different characters. Each can be read without the other but they both make sense in the same world.”

“The Rabbit’s Gift” is a fresh take on French lore that claims babies are grown in cabbages and delivered to their parents by fairies. “The Rabbit’s Gift” reinvents the myth with fantastical Angora Roux rabbits that deliver the babies. Parents-to-be leave purple carrots for the rabbits as a sign they want a baby.

Vitalis also took inspiration from the world’s first female filmmaker, Alice Guy-Blanché, and her 1900 silent film, “La Fée Aux Choux.”

“This filmmaker … dressed herself as a fairy. It’s a hilarious film where she plucks babies out of cabbage plants,” Vitalis said. “The minute I saw it I was captivated and wanted to do something (with that story).”

“The Rabbit’s Gift” features a rabbit named Quincy and a 12-year-old aspiring botanist, Fleurine, who are in a feud that puts their entire country in peril. A blend of STEM and magic, the story explores the delicate balance between man and nature.

“Science and personal and political beliefs rub against each other,” Vitalis said. “I really wanted to explore the power of perspective. One point of view is the rabbit and the other is human.”

The story is alternately told by Quincy and Fleurine, who each view themselves as a hero and the other as a villain.

“Really, they’re both doing the best they can with the information they have at hand,” Vitalis said.

The story delves into family dynamics, too, and examines how our families impact us, shape and drive us to make the decisions we do.

“Quincy is a child with many siblings. He is a runt and he feels underappreciated. He wants to prove his worth and prove himself. He wants to feed his warren and make a name for himself,” Vitalis said. “Fleurine is the daughter of the Grand Lumière. She wants to study botany but her mom (wants her to pursue politics). She longs for a sibling to (help) shoulder this impossible expectation.”

Vitalis hopes her novels will bring young readers the comfort and entertainment she craved from books when she was growing up. During her transient, non-traditional childhood, her family moved nearly two dozen times before Vitalis was in fourth grade. Books gave Vitalis consistency when so much else in her life was changing. Her family eventually moved to Hill City between Vitalis’ freshman and sophomore years of high school.

“That was my first sense of having a permanent home,” Vitalis said. “When I think of my childhood memories, a lot of them anchor around my time in Hill City and the Black Hills.”

Vitalis’ mother has owned Just Dandy in Hill City for more than 30 years. Stout sells her daughter’s book “The Wolf’s Curse” in her store, and it’s been a hit with Black Hills residents.

“They’re selling like wildfire. That’s been really fun for both of us,” Vitalis said. “I send her bookmarks so she can give them out to people who buy my book. I got a note from (my mother) saying ‘Your books are flying off the shelves.’ She’s really excited about how they’re in demand.”

Vitalis’ four siblings live in Rapid City, Hill City and Custer. Vitalis, her husband and two teenage daughters now live near Toronto, Ontario, where Vitalis’ husband is a professor at the University of Waterloo. Her older daughter helps her edit her books, Vitalis said.

Vitalis earned an MBA from Columbia Business School. In addition to being a novelist, she is the founder of Magic in the Middle, a series of free monthly recorded book talks, to help educators introduce young readers to new stories. Vitalis’ work has been translated into three languages, and she was recently named a 2021 Canada Council of the Arts Grant Recipient.

To learn more about Vitalis and “The Rabbit’s Gift,” anyone interested can attend a free virtual launch event at 5 p.m. MT Oct. 25. Pre-registration is required. To register for the event, follow this link: tleavesbooks.com/event/virtual-book-launch-jessica-vitalis.

Vitalis will be joined by Anne Ursu, an acclaimed author of novels for children and young adults, during the virtual launch.