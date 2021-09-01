Author with South Dakota ties publishes novel for young readers

“One of the things I was really interested in is death is typically portrayed by the Grim Reaper; it’s dark and frightening,” Vitalis said. “I was really wanting to spin that into mythology and make it more accessible for middle grade readers in a way they could process without being so scared.”

“I hope they’ll have fun and enjoy reading it, and also have a more peaceful sense of death and grief and how to manage that process,” she said. “I do hope because there’s so much need for it now that readers will embrace (the book).”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vitalis’ daughters, who are 14 and 17, were an integral part of making the book appealing for young readers.

“My older daughter helped me edit the book. She’s very particular and reads (as many as) 200 books a year. She literally went through (my manuscript) with a red pen, but she liked it overall,” Vitalis said.

“My younger daughter has dyslexia so I read it out loud to her, and it was a lot of fun,” she said.

Vitalis earned her MBA from Columbia University and planned to work in the film industry, until a class assignment to design her best life and ideal career made her realize her real passions were literature and writing.