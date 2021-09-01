Author with South Dakota ties publishes novel for young readers

Books were Jessica Vitalis’ refuge during her transient, non-traditional childhood. Moving nearly two dozen times before she was in fourth grade, books gave Vitalis consistency when so much else in her life was changing.
Vitalis is the author of “The Wolf’s Curse,” a new fantasy novel for middle grade readers that will be released by Greenwillow/HarperCollins on Sept. 21. Vitalis hopes her novel will bring young readers the comfort and entertainment she craved from books when she was young.
“Middle grade is a really interesting time in that kids are still really open to fantastical stories. They’re reading for fun and escape and adventure,” Vitalis said. “For me, middle grade literature has changed so much since I was a child. The literature being produced now is absolutely beautiful.”
At the same time, middle grade readers are capable of dealing with more serious subjects. In “The Wolf’s Curse,” Vitalis tackles topics of grief and death.
“Upper middle grade readers are moving from the innocence of childhood toward an understanding of the larger world,” Vitalis said in a news release announcing the release of “The Wolf’s Curse. “Part of the beauty of fiction is that it allows readers of any age to experience hardships within the confines of a safe space, thus preparing them for the challenges that life might eventually throw their way (if it hasn’t already). In ‘The Wolf’s Curse,’ I tried to offer an unflinching examination of death balanced with a captivating adventure that would ultimately provide a layered experience.”
Vitalis wrote “The Wolf’s Curse” in the spring of 2019, less than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Though her book’s subject matter is timely in light of the pandemic, Vitalis said the desire to write about grief and death came from other issues she knew kids like her own two daughters were grappling with.
“In my head while I was writing, I was thinking about … societal trauma. There was constant gun violence and all kinds of trauma kids have,” Vitalis said. “Now they’re dealing with a very real pandemic. I hope the takeaway from this book is no matter how dark things feel, there is always room for hope and healing.”
Early reviews of “The Wolf’s Curse” say it’s likely to appeal to fans of award-winning books such as “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” and “A Wish in the Dark.”
The magical “The Wolf’s Curse” is set in a world where stars are believed to be lanterns lit by loved ones when they reach the Sea-in-the-Sky and sail into eternity. After a mythic wolf steals his grandpapa’s soul, 12-year-old Gauge embarks on a quest to avenge his grandfather. However, superstitious villagers believe Gauge is in league with the Great White Wolf and put a bounty on Gauge’s head. A young feather collector named Roux offers Gauge assistance, but ultimately the two orphans are forced to question everything they’ve ever believed about their town, about the Great White Wolf, and about death itself.
“One of the things I was really interested in is death is typically portrayed by the Grim Reaper; it’s dark and frightening,” Vitalis said. “I was really wanting to spin that into mythology and make it more accessible for middle grade readers in a way they could process without being so scared.”
“I hope they’ll have fun and enjoy reading it, and also have a more peaceful sense of death and grief and how to manage that process,” she said. “I do hope because there’s so much need for it now that readers will embrace (the book).”
Vitalis’ daughters, who are 14 and 17, were an integral part of making the book appealing for young readers.
“My older daughter helped me edit the book. She’s very particular and reads (as many as) 200 books a year. She literally went through (my manuscript) with a red pen, but she liked it overall,” Vitalis said.
“My younger daughter has dyslexia so I read it out loud to her, and it was a lot of fun,” she said.
Vitalis earned her MBA from Columbia University and planned to work in the film industry, until a class assignment to design her best life and ideal career made her realize her real passions were literature and writing.
“The one thing that anchored me through all the moving (in my childhood) was all of the books,” Vitalis said. “As soon as I pictured myself returning to literature and becoming a writer, the assignment was so easy.”
Vitalis has been a writer for 13 years and had written five novels before her manuscript for “The Wolf’s Curse” garnered her a two-book publishing deal. Her second, as-yet-untitled novel is a companion book to “The Wolf’s Curse” slated for release in fall 2022.
“My daughters have watched me pursue this goal their entire lives, so to finally see me get a publishing deal has been really fun,” Vitalis said.
Her passion for middle grade literature also inspired Vitalis to launch Magic in the Middle, a series of free recorded monthly book talks on YouTube to help teachers and parents introduce young readers to new stories.
Vitalis is the daughter of Carolyn Stout, who has owned Just Dandy in Hill City for more than 30 years. Vitalis’ four siblings live in Rapid City, Hill City and Custer. Vitalis, her husband and daughters now live near Toronto, Ontario, where Vitalis’ husband is a professor at the University of Waterloo.
Vitalis said the Black Hills will always be dear to her. Between her freshman and sophomore years in high school, Stout moved her family to Hill City and opened Just Dandy. Vitalis has fond memories of her years here, including working at a KOA campground and attending the prom in Rapid City.
“That was my first sense of having a permanent home,” Vitalis said. “The Black Hills feels like it’s the first place … that ever felt like a tangible home. … When I think of my childhood memories, a lot of them anchor around my time in Hill City and the Black Hills.”