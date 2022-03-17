Author's award-winning humor returns to BHCT stage

Prepare to set aside your worries and laugh. Black Hills Community Theatre is bringing Dorothy Rosby’s award-winning humor back to the stage this spring.

BHCT’s Well Done Players will present “Alexa’s a Spy (and Other Things to be Ticked Off About)” at 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. April 10 in the Studio Theater of the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Masks are recommended for the April 8 and 9 shows and required for the April 10 show. Tickets for “Alexa’s a Spy” go on sale March 25. For tickets and information, go to bhct.org/well-done-players.html or call the BHCT box office, 605-394-1786.

“Alexa’s a Spy” is based on Rosby’s latest book, which was written before the COVID-19 pandemic began and released shortly afterward in 2020. It’s a comical tirade about things that are universally annoying but less dire than pandemics, gas prices and wars. “Alexa’s a Spy” is a good-natured rant about things that irritate us by day and keep us awake at night – too much clutter, too much noise, technology woes, too little kindness, and not enough chocolate.

“I think they’re pretty much things that everybody’s bothered by,” Rosby said. “Hopefully a dose of humor will be just what people need because (the last couple of years) have been rough. … Every day, I have to look for good stuff.”

Rosby, of Rapid City, was recently named the global winner of the 2022 Erma Bombeck Writing Competition. She competed against writers from 48 states and six countries, and won with a comical essay titled “My New British Boyfriend,” about the suave voice of Siri.

Rosby is the author of three humor books, and her columns appear in more than 30 newspapers and magazines in the Midwest. In 2019, the Well Done Players and director Dave DeChristopher of BHCT turned excerpts from Rosby’s first two books into a sold-out show, “What I Meant To Say: A Dorothy Rosby Evening.”

DeChristopher approached Rosby about creating another stage show based on “Alexa’s a Spy.” Rosby said "What I Meant To Say” was one of the highlights of her writing career, and seeing her work on stage again is “very terrifying but it’s very exciting.”

“I’m thrilled,” Rosby said. “I’m really excited and really honored they’re doing it again.”

“We had such a good time with the previous (show),” DeChristopher said. “Everyone loved her stuff. … She’s a treasure. … From the very first minute of the reading, people were laughing.”

The Well Done Players are a group of mature local performers. Nine actresses — Carol Cameron, Marilyn Hovland, Marian Reed, Melanie Wilcox, Dawn Diehl, Tish Evans, Ann Hengen, Pat Kickery, and LaRee Mayes — will perform Rosby’s writing. Rosby praised them for maintaining her unique voice as the Players translated her humorous observations from the page to the stage.

“I love them. They’re a great group of fun ladies,” Rosby said. “They chose the essays they will be using and that was really interesting to see what they chose. They know their audience better than I do and they know what works with a live audience better than I do.”

The frustrations of technology are a prominent theme in the show, DeChristopher said.

“There’s a wonderful piece about noisy devices around you and you can’t escape them,” he said. “There’s a very funny piece about Facebook. There’s one I love about the obscurity of language in documents you get. There’s a very funny one about her shredder.”

“We’re so excited to be back,” DeChristopher said.

While awaiting opening night of “Alexa’s a Spy,” next week Rosby will be honored during an online Erma Bombeck Writing Competition awards ceremony.

Winning the competition was exciting, Rosby said, and comes with a cash prize and free admission to a writers’ workshop in October at the University of Dayton, Bombeck’s alma mater. The writing competition is held every two years.

“Winning was huge. I was running around the house screaming and hollering for awhile,” said Rosby, who is happily anticipating the writers conference.

“If you can’t have fun with 300 other humor writers, you’re just not trying,” she said.

In November, Rosby’s fourth book will be released just in time for holiday gift-giving.

“It’s called ‘Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate,’” Rosby said, chuckling. “It’s a book about holidays and special events and special occasions and all those happy times that make us feel less than celebratory.”

Go to dorothyrosby.com for more information about her books and a link to her winning essay in the Erma Bombeck Writing Competition.

