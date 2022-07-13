Award-winning book showcases historic fish hatchery

Science, history, art and the beauty of the Black Hills combine in a children’s book that invites all ages to feed the fish and more at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives.

Spearfish’s 126-year-old fish hatchery is the setting for an award-winning tale, “Let’s Feed the Fish: Meet me at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery.” The story follows two young boys and their aunt as they wander through the grounds, explore historic venues and feed the fish.

“We wrote it as a way to showcase the hatchery, and people could take the hatchery home with them through this book or visit the hatchery through this book,” said Karen Holzer, executive director of the Booth Society and a co-author of the book. “There’s text that’s historic and scientific. It works well (with readers) in third through sixth grade.”

The original watercolor illustrations, along with the message "Meet me at the museum" repeated throughout the book, allow the story to serve as a picture book for younger readers, Holzer said.

“We’re always looking for ways (to increase) educational outreach. This brings children and parents together to read the book and tour the grounds. It encourages them to go into the museum and look specifically at some of the items that are on display and learn about the science and scientific nature of fish culture,” she said.

The story was developed and written by Holzer, former Spearfish resident Joanna Jones and Kindra Gordon of Whitewood. Bill Feterl of Deadwood, an accomplished artist and signature member of Artists of the Black Hills and Northern Plains Watercolor Society, created the illustrations for the front and back covers and throughout the book.

“Let’s Feed the Fish” can be purchased at the hatchery’s Pond Gift Shop, at Cheyenne Crossing near Lead, and it will soon be available at Mitzi’s Books in Rapid City. Libraries throughout the Black Hills have the book as well, Holzer said.

The Booth Society published the hardcover book in 2021 to commemorate the fish hatchery’s 125th anniversary. The Booth Society is the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery, and it's responsible for fundraising, educational and visitor services. Sales of “Let’s Feed the Fish” benefit the Booth Society, Holzer said.

Founded in 1896, the hatchery has evolved. Now known as the D.C. Booth Historical National Fish Hatchery and Archives, it is the only historical national fish hatchery in the United States, Holzer said. In 2023, she said a complete renovation of the exhibits is planned.

“We have 1.8 million items in archival storage here on the grounds from all over the United States and even some international items,” she said. “There’s so much more here than just feeding the fish. This book was able to take it a step further and tell a little more history and give a little more science background … and exploration of the outdoors and combine it with art.”

In June, the hatchery announced “Let’s Feed the Fish” received a 2022 Partnership Award from the Public Lands Alliance. This award honors individuals, organizations, publications, products, programs and services that embody leading-edge achievements in the preservation of public lands and that enrich the visitor experience.

The Booth Society won the Publication of the Year Award, which recognizes a book or other publication that was created in partnership by a nonprofit organization and a public land, that is innovative in educating and interpreting public lands to its readers and that impacts a substantial audience.

"We are thrilled to receive this award. In addition to the honor itself, the award has provided national recognition for the book, the Booth Society, and the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery. We love providing visitors the opportunity to take home a book filled with picturesque watercolor illustrations that showcases the hatchery grounds,” Holzer said. “It was a wonderful project. … It was really great to be recognized by the Public Lands Alliance."

The Public Lands Alliance is a network of about 160 member organizations that serves more than 650 public lands, including national parks, forests, monuments and fish and wildlife refuges. The alliance contributes over $250 million dollars annually to the preservation and visitor enhancement of those lands.

Carlos Martinez, director of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, also has been honored with the Department of the Interior's Meritorious Service Award. The Meritorious Service Award is the second-highest honorary recognition granted to employees of the Department of the Interior. The award is presented for an important contribution to science or management, a notable career, superior service in administration or in the execution of duties, or initiative in devising new and improved work methods and procedures.

Martinez was given the award in recognition of his outstanding leadership as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's National Broodstock Coordinator. His efforts maintained distinct species and strains of inland salmonids nationwide to ensure the availability of an adequate number of salmonid eggs to satisfy fisheries' priorities and the biological requirements of resource management. Martinez coordinates about 65 million eggs each year, which are provided annually to federal, state, tribal and private fishery agencies.

Martinez has served as the National Broodstock Coordinator for 14 years. Martinez was given the service award June 21 at the annual National Broodstock meeting in Deadwood.