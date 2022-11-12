Award-winning violinist guest artist at holiday concert

International award-winning violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan will be the featured performer when the Black Hills Chamber Music Society presents its “Home for the Holidays” concert.

“Home for the Holidays” will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at First Congregational Church in Rapid City. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the concert. Tickets are $18 for seniors, $20 adults, $5 for students in ninth grade or older, $2 for students and children in eighth grade or younger.

Buchanan, born and raised in Rapid City, is considered one of the upcoming top violinists in the classical world. For “Home for the Holidays,” she has chosen a program of Mozart, Dvorak and Kreisler she will perform with pianist Evan Solomon.

“World-class musicians are a treat to experience in person, especially when they grew up in our backyard,” said Michael Hill, president of the Black Hills Chamber Music Society.

Buchanan most recently performed with the Black Hills Chamber Music Society this summer, when she was a featured musician for the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills. She performed with members of the Minnesota Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber, Cleveland Institute of Music and Grammy Award-winning musicians.

Buchanan currently lives in Philadelphia, where she is a student at the Curtis Institute of Music on full scholarship. She was admitted to the Institute as one of three violinists accepted out of 600 violin applicants. She performs with a c. 1730 Guarneri ‘del Gesù’ through the efforts of the Stradivari Society of Chicago.

Buchanan is a top medalist in the Washington, Stulberg, Stradivarius and Johansen International Competitions. She has performed nationally and internationally as a soloist with the Chicago Symphony, and at venues including Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavík, Iceland, Carnegie Hall in New York City, The Kennedy Center Terrace Theater in Washington, D.C., The Kimmel Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia, Deluxe Music Hall in Chengdu, China, Door Country Auditorium in Wisconsin, and historic Chenery Auditorium in Michigan.

Selected as an exceptional young artist worldwide to perform at the Starling-DeLay Symposium in New York City, Buchanan also has been featured on NPR’s “From the Top,” WFMT Chicago “Introductions,” South Dakota Public Broadcasting, WCLV Cleveland and KJAX Aspen Public Radio.

Buchanan began playing the violin at age 4 at the Black Hills Suzuki School in Rapid City. Buchanan is the daughter of Dr. Prema Abraham and Dr. James Buchanan, and the granddaughter of Toni Buchanan, all of Rapid City.