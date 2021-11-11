 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beer, hymns benefit Habitat

Beer and hymns are on tap this weekend to benefit Black Hills Habitat for Humanity.

South Canyon Lutheran Church and Zymurcracy Beer Co. are teaming up to host the event, which takes place at 5 p.m. Sunday at Zymurcracy Beer Co., 4624 Creek Drive, Suite 6, in Rapid City.

Guests are invited to enjoy craft beer, a glass of wine or house-made Italian soda and sing hymns if they choose. A live band “Wake Up Eutychus!” will take requests and play favorite hymns. Loud American food truck will be on site.

Black Hills Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scott Engmann will talk about Habitat’s mission and opportunities for the community to get involved. A financial offering will be collected to benefit Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

roach 11 11

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently replied to a question regarding vaccination among health care workers by saying "they are ethically obligated to …

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele was 'embarrassed' by divorce from Simon Konecki

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News