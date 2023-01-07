BHCT artistic director striving for more 'community' in theater

Black Hills Community Theatre’s new artistic director is enthusiastic about the organization’s mission to put the "community" in community theater.

Merlyn Q. Sell, who previously served as BHCT’s education director, recently moved into the position of artistic director. Sell has been with BHCT since 2017 in a variety of roles, including directing several BHCT productions.

In its search for a new artistic director, BHCT advertised the job nationwide, Sell said, but ultimately chose local talent.

“I think we’re really starting to focus on the community part of our name,” she said. “Part of that has been about giving opportunities to people within our community and keeping artists engaged here so they don’t feel like they have to go elsewhere. It’s part of our mission to service our community.”

Sell compares community theater to a team sport, and BHCT is increasingly focused on making room for anyone who wants to participate.

“(The artistic director) is definitely a service position and having been here for awhile, I understand how important it is for our organization to serve our community,” she said. “Everyone is part of our community, so our doors are open to everyone.”

BHCT has created an equality, diversity and inclusion committee that’s focused on making community theater as welcoming as possible.

“What we’re looking at is how to be the most welcoming hosts and how we can adjust the theater process into something that is more accessible to everyone,” Sell said. “Our artists have families and day jobs and other obligations, and we want to make it easy for them to juggle all of those while being engaged in theater.”

BHCT has programs for all ages. In addition to its main stage season, BHCT’s Cherry Street Players is a youth acting company. Well Done Players is a troupe of mature actresses who perform and take theater to community events and nursing homes.

BHCT also has a reading and discussion series that focuses on plays that may be more difficult in content than shows produced for BHCT’s main stage season, Sell said, while BHCT’s Broken Lemons is a playwriting group.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a lot of growth. We’re seeing so many new people show up and audition for the shows,” she said. “Theater is always so fulfilling. It’s so engaging and you’re storytelling and you’re working on something you really love and you’re creating something.”

Community theater provides a range of opportunities, and Sell said BHCT is seeking more people to get involved on stage and behind the scenes.

“Theater encompasses more than just acting. We are always looking for people interested in designing sets, working on designing costumes and (sewing them). … There’s props for anyone crafty. There’s stage management. Even if you don’t feel like you’re an actor, reach out and we will find the right place for you,” Sell said.

Beyond its ability to let people use their talents and entertain, Sell appreciates theater’s potential to build friendships, teamwork and compassion.

“People can make lifelong friends in theater and it’s an (opportunity) to really understand what community is and can be, where everybody is working on a shared goal. It’s only with everybody pulling their weight you make that happen,” Sell said.

“Community theater has been shown to build empathy, and getting this opportunity to step into somebody else’s experiences in life or see a story that’s unfamiliar is really eye-opening in terms of new perspectives and looking at things through a different lens,” she said.

Sell, who grew up in Lead, first became involved in theater in high school.

“I started off as the person who couldn’t get cast and worked my way up,” Sell said.

Sell earned a bachelor of arts degree in general theater from Sonoma State University, and a Master of Letters degree and a Master of Fine Arts in Shakespeare and performance from Mary Baldwin University. While in undergraduate school, Sell began directing shows for a community theater company in California, and twice formed theater companies before deciding to return to her home state and the Black Hills.

“I definitely started out wanting to act. A professor gave me an opportunity to direct and I found I really enjoy that,” Sell said. “I like the storytelling aspect of it and the big picture quality of it. Directing is definitely more my niche.”

She directed her first show for BHCT in 2018. Her accomplishments now include five main stage shows, three Cherry Street Players productions and several staged readings. From her first directing gig, she assisted BHCT’s education department and “one thing after another” since then, Sell said.

In January 2022, she took on the job of BHCT’s education director. Now as artistic director, she’s learning new skills such as programming theater lighting, and she said she’s looking forward to the “troubleshooting” aspects of her new job.

“I never know what’s going to come up on any given day,” Sell said. “We have a great team and… the ball is rolling on so much for this season. I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity. I’ve loved working in this community. I’m really excited for what the possibilities are for us as an organization.”