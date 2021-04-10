 Skip to main content
BHCT brings back live performances with 'Tommy'

Black Hills Community Theatre is bringing back its live performances.

Tickets are on sale now for the rock opera “The Who’s Tommy.” BHCT will present “The Who’s Tommy” at 7:30 p.m. May 7, 8, 14 and 15, and 2 p.m. May 9 and 16 in the historic theater at Rapid City High School.

Originally scheduled to be performed in March 2020, the show was postponed because of COVID-19. Anyone who previously purchased tickets or season passes can call the Performing Arts Center box office at 605-394-1786 to reserve seats. The box office is open for phone calls only from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are limited to accommodate socially distanced seating, and masks will be required.

“The Who’s Tommy” takes audiences on an amazing journey with a boy who is struck deaf, dumb and blind after a traumatic experience in childhood, yet goes on to become an international pinball superstar. This rock opera includes the hits “I’m Free,” “Amazing Journey” and "Pinball Wizard.”

This will be a fully produced performance with limited staging that allows social distancing between actors while putting the focus squarely on the story and the music.

For more information, go to bhct.org/the-whos-tommy/.

