BHCT, Native playwright partner for inclusive theater events

Black Hills Community Theatre and award-winning Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse are creating theater that tells real-life South Dakota stories. Local Indigenous and arts organizations are invited to participate in a first draft of a play on Sunday.

FastHorse is partnering with BHCT as its artist-in-residence during the 2022-23 season, in collaboration with Cornerstone Theater's D/N/Lakota Theater Project.

The D/N/Lakota Theater Project works with Native communities in South Dakota and explores the strength, beauty, humor and perseverance of their culture, language and identity. The D/N/Lakota Theater Project talks to Indigenous people about issues that are important to them, then creates plays from the ground up based on those conversations and issues, according to Jayme Kilburn, BHCT’s artistic director.

“From BHCT’s end, we have not done enough to bring Native folks into theater. We wanted to be more inclusive of First Peoples, Indigenous folks. We saw this as a great opportunity to partner,” Kilburn said.

FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation) grew up in Winner and Pierre. She made history as the first Native American playwright to have a play – a satirical comedy “The Thanksgiving Play” – included on the American Theater magazine’s Top 10 Most-Produced Plays of the 2019-20 season. She’s also a 2020-2025 MacArthur Fellow.

FastHorse’s accomplishments include co-creating a series for the FreeForm network in 2019, and she is currently developing new plays with theaters including Second Stage Theater, Center Theatre Group, The Public Theater, Guthrie Theater, Seattle Repertory Theatre and Yale Repertory Theatre. She also has projects with Disney Channel, NBC and Dreamworks, and is writing on a series for Apple+.

FastHorse and Cornerstone Theater are now both based in Los Angeles. Cornerstone contacted BHCT about a partnership, Kilburn said.

“I had studied (Cornerstone) in graduate school. They’re one of these really seminal theater groups that does collaborative theater,” Kilburn said.

“I was really excited,” she said. “One of Cornerstone’s missions is they want to leave something behind. We (BHCT) said, ‘If you create a program, we’d love to pick up where you leave off.’”

On Sunday, Talking Circle – a first look at the D/N/Lakota Project – will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Go to https://forms.gle/9UAn3UNbf88uJUf99 to register for this event.

Talking Circle offers local Indigenous and arts organizations the glimpse of the D/N/Lakota Project in process and a preview of a first draft of a play FastHorse is writing. The D/N/Lakota Theater Project is the third in a series of Cornerstone productions in collaboration with FastHorse and Indigenous people of United States lands.

“Cornerstone has been coming here and talking with Indigenous folks and going onto reservations,” Kilburn said. “It’s a first look (at the play) and they will be bringing scripts and it’s sort of a read-around of the play in progress.”

Collaborating with residents of the Sicangu Lakota Nation (Rosebud), Oglala Lakota Nation (Pine Ridge), Ihanktonwan Dakota Oyate (Yankton), and other Lakota reservations, as well as Rapid City, Cornerstone will present this new production in multiple South Dakota locations, on dates yet to be determined. The finished production will incorporate music, marketplaces, dance, fashion, ritual and telling of current Native stories in an interactive, accessible theatrical experience.

On Monday and Tuesday, BHCT will host Institute Intensive: Working with Communities from 6 to 9 p.m. each night in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHAQk3S0_c1rXm8ysoi1s-WKvlC4c4JnOd2gKiAiQ0wkZcZA/viewform to register for Institute Intensive.

Local Indigenous and arts organizations are invited to this specially designed Institute Intensive. This workshop is designed to share tools for building authentic relationships within and between communities while creating art. Cornerstone will lead exercises and conversations that help the participants establish shared practices and vocabulary for the work ahead.

“It’s learning about how they as a theater company go into communities and create theater with communities about issues that are important to that community, so it’s learning that process of collaborating with participants,” Kilburn said. “It’s about working with folks who might never have done theater before.”

Participants can expect to learn strategies for group mapping, story gathering, turning stories into art and guidelines for helping adult first-time theater artists succeed. With curriculum based on Cornerstone’s 35-year history and facilitated by company ensemble members, Institute Intensive draws on Cornerstone case studies and on participants’ input and creativity for activities, exercises and conversations. Participants will learn about identifying and engaging communities, cultural mapping, story-gathering, scriptwriting and adaptation, design in a community context, and rehearsal room strategies. The Institute Intensive culminates with participants using what they’ve learned to create short collaborative performances.

A Residency for Recovery grant from the South Dakota Arts Council provided funding for FastHorse’s artist-in-residence with BHCT. More local artist-in-residence events are planned this fall. For more information, go to bhct.org/larissa-fasthorse-artist-in-residence.html.

