BHCT performs plays calling for end to gun violence

Plays calling for an end to gun violence will be performed in more than 50 communities nationwide on April 20. In Rapid City, Black Hills Community Theatre is joining this nationwide reading by presenting #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence at 5:30 p.m. April 20 in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Admission is free. Face masks are recommended.

This year’s nationwide reading takes place on the 23rd anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999. Eight short plays in #ENOUGH, authored by teens from throughout the United States, examine the effects of gun violence from varying perspectives, locations and experiences.

-- A young mother living in the south side of Chicago shares her fears in “Southside Summer”

-- “Allegiance” examines the aftermath of a family’s tragedy

-- “Rehearsal” focuses on private school students and a teacher who begins each week practicing for school shootings

-- “Salted Lemonade” explores a widowed mother’s deepest fear

-- “In My Sights” follows the “life” of a gun from creation to violent end

-- “Write Their Wrongs” tells survivors’ stories

-- The grieving mother of an elementary school student is the focus of “It’s Okay”

-- A student desperately tries to change the past in “Undo, Redo”

A cast of Rapid City area high school students and adults will perform in BHCT's production of #ENOUGH. The cast features Arika Beals, Gwendolyn Beals, Ashley Burkhead, Karina Causey, Jose Ceniceros, Aroha Clifford, Alejandro Cruz, Irwin Kallin, Jason Knox, Adrian Avila Martinez, Alena McFarling, Bernie McFarling, Jonasia Nance, Darcy Plenty Bull, Amanda Prines, Enola Running Hawk, Anne Tingley, Kadence Weston, Evie White and Theo YoungBear.

#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence is a movement that invites teens to confront gun violence by creating new works of theater to spark conversations and meaningful action in communities nationwide. The cornerstone performance will be held at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The eight plays in this year’s nationwide reading were selected by a committee of award-winning playwrights including Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph and Drama Critics Circle Award winner Lydia R. Diamond. The committee also includes Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. The plays, all written by high school students, address gun violence through a variety of perspectives and experiences.

“These eight plays not only shed light on the complexity of the issue of gun violence, but they also reveal that gun violence is a symptom of much larger root issues, like racial and economic inequality, that our country has failed to deal with,” said Michael Cotey, #ENOUGH’s artistic producer. “Their perspectives are not only wise but bold, provocative, and vital to the urgent moment we find ourselves in.”

The audience is advised that subject matter includes discussions, but not graphic depictions, of many forms of gun violence, including school shootings and officer-involved shootings. For more information about #ENOUGH and the nationwide reading, go to enoughplays.com/reading.

