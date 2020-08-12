Black Hills area arts, artists get boost from funding

The South Dakota Arts Council will provide support for grants and special arts initiatives totaling $1.26 million in fiscal year 2021, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday. The funding supports nearly 200 projects and programs, she said.
Arts Council funds are provided by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and by South Dakota from a portion of the state’s tourism promotion tax.
In the midst of the pandemic, the arts provide enrichment, education and a positive source of relief from stress and anxiety, said Mark Rambow, executive director for the Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl Arts Center.
Rapid City Arts Council received $22,372 in South Dakota Arts Council funding for fiscal year 2021.
“I think arts funding is vital because it allows people a distraction from other concerns in the world. It allows people an avenue to express themselves … in a variety of different ways and release some of that tension that seems to be built up,” Rambow said.
“The efforts by the South Dakota Arts Council are really helpful to us," he said. "We still have to try to redesign everything we do to a more traditional audience but also to an online audience where we can reach people individually.”
The Dahl Arts Center, for example, has reopened, new exhibits and will host the Northern Plains Watercolor Society’s 25th annual Celebration of Light Members Exhibition opening reception on Aug. 21.
However, the staff moved many activities and programs online, Rambow said, so more people can perform, exhibit their work or take classes. The Emerging Artists program for musicians, poets and other performers has moved to a twice-monthly livestream event on Friday nights. In addition to new exhibits at its galleries, the Dahl launched an online-only art show.
“It has been very popular and very successful and that has given some added attention to some of the local artists, small artists who might otherwise be lost right now,” Rambow said.
The Dahl also is using art to encourage public health and safety by introducing a line of custom masks. Those can be purchased in the Dahl’s gift shop, online at thedahl.org/online-gift-shop.html or at Perfect Hanging Gallery.
“Five have artwork from local artists that are part of our permanent collection. It’s a fun way to promote art and artists, and sales have been very brisk,” Rambow said. “We’re hoping to come out with more designs. It’s a great way to express yourself, wearing art on your mask.”
For those who are looking for ways to safely go out, an art gallery can be a refuge, Rambow said.
“We spent a lot of time thinking about the best way to bring people indoors to see galleries safely,” he said. “Foot traffic is really slow. We’re trying to remind people that a museum gallery is kind of the perfect setting to go out safely and enjoy an afternoon. You’re already in an area where you’re not allowed to touch things, and you’re in a situation where there aren’t big crowds. It’s a great way to get out and clear your mind a bit from some of the worries going on in the world.”
In addition to Rapid City Arts Council, these Black Hills communities, organizations and artists received South Dakota Arts Council funds to support classes, live performances, arts festivals, artists’ work and more.
Deadwood-Lead
• Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills: $6,118
• Historic Deadwood Lead Arts Council: $3,921
Hill City
• Black Hills Film Festival: $5,000
• Hill City Area Arts Council: $6,002
• Artist: Martinez Zubizarreta, Nina: $459
Hot Springs
• Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home: $1,800
Nemo
• Boxelder Job Corps: $600
New Underwood
• Artist: Reichert, Duane: $1,800
Pine Ridge
• Red Cloud Indian School, Inc.: $16,517
Rapid City
• Artists: Belakova, Lyudmila: $925; Chief Eagle, Starr: $2,800; Harris Jr., Paul Henry: $3,200; Hoy, Amber: $2,000; Jandt, Andrew: $2,000; Jefferson, Joyce J: $2,040; Robinson, Anna: $6,000; Two Bulls Jr., Marty: $5,000
• Black Hills Bluegrass Association: $4,250
• Black Hills Community Theatre, Inc: $16,864
• Black Hills Playhouse, Inc.: $37,004
• Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Society: $12,874
• Black Hills Works Foundation: $21,600
• Community Health Center of the Black Hills: $500
• First Peoples Fund: $4,517
• Performing Arts Center of Rapid City Inc: $14,751
• Rushmore Music Festival: $5,000
• Schools: East Middle School: $600; Grandview Elementary PTA: $1,000; Horace Mann Elementary: $1,200; Meadowbrook Elementary PTA: $600; Wilson Elementary: $600; Zion Lutheran School: $600; North Middle School: $600
Spearfish
• Artists: Brice Lang Termes: $1,720; Pratt, Gordon: $2,300; Termes, Richard: $12,800
• Dragons Are Too Seldom Puppet Productions: $6,800
• makeSPACE: Spearfish Partnership for Arts, Cycling, and Equity, Inc.: $5,000
• Matthews Opera House and Arts Center: $18,577
Sturgis
• Sturgis Area Arts Council: $1,000
• Sturgis Center for the Arts, Inc.: $2,993
