Black Hills area arts, artists get boost from funding

However, the staff moved many activities and programs online, Rambow said, so more people can perform, exhibit their work or take classes. The Emerging Artists program for musicians, poets and other performers has moved to a twice-monthly livestream event on Friday nights. In addition to new exhibits at its galleries, the Dahl launched an online-only art show.

“It has been very popular and very successful and that has given some added attention to some of the local artists, small artists who might otherwise be lost right now,” Rambow said.

The Dahl also is using art to encourage public health and safety by introducing a line of custom masks. Those can be purchased in the Dahl’s gift shop, online at thedahl.org/online-gift-shop.html or at Perfect Hanging Gallery.

“Five have artwork from local artists that are part of our permanent collection. It’s a fun way to promote art and artists, and sales have been very brisk,” Rambow said. “We’re hoping to come out with more designs. It’s a great way to express yourself, wearing art on your mask.”

For those who are looking for ways to safely go out, an art gallery can be a refuge, Rambow said.