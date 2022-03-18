Black Hills band to compete on NBC's 'American Song Contest'

Black Hills band Judd Hoos will debut an original song and compete to win the “American Song Contest” when NBC’s reality TV show premieres March 21.

Singers, duos, DJs and bands representing all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories will compete in the eight-week series to win the nation’s votes. The musicians will perform live, original songs that celebrate various styles and genres across the country.

The competition consists of three qualifying rounds, followed by the semi-finals and the ultimate grand finale when the winner is chosen. The winner’s prize hasn’t been announced yet, but Judd Hoos band members Tyler Bills, Shane Funk, Andy Young, Chris Huseby and Keithan Funk are thrilled for the chance to make South Dakota proud.

“Just being selected feels like we’ve already won,” said Young, guitarist for Judd Hoos. “To get this kind of exposure – we’re chalking it up as a win right now.”

“The show is called ‘American Song Contest’ but it doesn’t feel like a competition between artists,” Young said. “It feels like we’re coming with every other form of entertainment and focusing on 56 artists who play for the country in one setting.”

Young said the band’s content online caught the attention of the show’s creators, who contacted Judd Hoos about performing on “American Song Contest.”

“When ‘American Song Contest’ was combing the country, we were fortunate enough to be approached and we accepted it with open arms and we are incredibly excited to represent South Dakota on this national competition,” Young said.

The band will appear and perform live on “American Song Contest” in between touring to promote its new EP, “Not Alone.” Judd Hoos also produced the albums “We Were Young” and “Music in the Dark” and performs about 100 to 150 shows in the Midwest year-round.

Reality TV is the latest opportunity for the band that has headlined at the 2021 Sturgis motorcycle rally, shared the stage with Billy Idol and Nashville rockers the Wild Feathers, and held the first Judd Hoos Charity Jam to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Through its sponsorship deal with Remedy Brewing Co., Judd Hoos collaborated on its own pale ale, Hoos Joos.

Judd Hoos has been in the Black Hills for several years but over the past six years, it’s been evolving from a cover band to a group that primarily focuses on writing and performing original music, according to drummer Shane Funk. Young and Bills write most of the band’s original music.

In January 2021, when the band’s touring was on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band organized the Nashville Comes to the Black Hills songwriting camp.

“We invited a lot of our favorite Nashville songwriters to come up and help and run this event and write along with other South Dakota artists,” Young said.

The song Judd Hoos will perform on “American Song Contest” is a rare collaboration between Young, Denham McDermott of Sioux Falls, and Adam Agin of Nashville.

The band will travel to California to perform on “American Song Contest,” and the group’s TV performance will have the feel of a live Judd Hoos concert.

“People are going to get up out of their seats and clap and sing along with us,” said Tyler Bills, the band’s singer guitarist.

“It’s a road trip across America and everyone gets to see all these amazing artists from each part of the country. It’s humbling and it’s flattering to do that for South Dakota,” Bills said. “This whole experience has been incredible, and every person we’ve gotten to work with so far has been so friendly and supportive and wants us to do our best. “It feels like everyone wants us to win.”

