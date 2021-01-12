Black Hills Community Theater to hold classes for students

“Because (classes were) so limited, the kids were able to focus better. Kids came up with their own costumes and props,” he said. “The attention span aspect of Zoom is challenging, but some kids that are not very gregarious in a big room of other children will share their ideas on Zoom, so that works out nicely.”

If COVID-19 numbers begin to drop, DeChristopher hopes BHCT can transition to some in-person activities later this spring with safety precautions in place. However, the winter and spring classes and performances are now all able to take place online.

Winter classes

Devised Theatre – Saturdays and Tuesdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 9. Open to ages 8-14.

Students work collaboratively to create a piece of theatre from scratch. From production design to script to performance, everyone has an opportunity to work in their chosen creative areas and to have a voice in all aspects of the creative process.

Scene Study – Saturdays and Wednesdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 10. Open to ages 8-14.

Students will partner with others in class to develop characters, analyze play texts and shaping a scene with their partners as they are introduced to different styles and genres of dramatic writing.

