Black Hills Community Theater to hold classes for students

Black Hills Community Theatre is helping kids stay creative, connected and safe with a roster of online theater classes this winter and spring. Kids can learn about Shakespeare, playwriting, improvisation and more.
Each class is four weeks and is limited to 12 students. The first classes begin Jan. 16.
“Traditionally, BHCT, through its Cherry Street Players, has offered a long semester of classes and rehearsals leading to a fully produced production open to the public at semester’s end,” said Dave DeChristopher, BHCT’s director of Education and Outreach. “With so much uncertainty about public performances, BHCT will be offering shorter sessions and relying on Zoom for the time being. If conditions change, live in-person classes with proper safety precautions taken could be an option, pending 100% parental approval.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic caused BHCT to cancel its spring production last year, the local theater group experimented with offering shorter online classes. The time commitment and smaller class sizes worked well for kids and parents already fatigued by juggling online work and school, DeChristopher said.
“Parents are discovering how much they can handle in terms of flexibility and extra activities,” he said. “What we’re doing is a much more attractive package because kids are only committed for four weeks twice a week.”
“Because (classes were) so limited, the kids were able to focus better. Kids came up with their own costumes and props,” he said. “The attention span aspect of Zoom is challenging, but some kids that are not very gregarious in a big room of other children will share their ideas on Zoom, so that works out nicely.”
If COVID-19 numbers begin to drop, DeChristopher hopes BHCT can transition to some in-person activities later this spring with safety precautions in place. However, the winter and spring classes and performances are now all able to take place online.
Winter classes
Devised Theatre – Saturdays and Tuesdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 9. Open to ages 8-14.
Students work collaboratively to create a piece of theatre from scratch. From production design to script to performance, everyone has an opportunity to work in their chosen creative areas and to have a voice in all aspects of the creative process.
Scene Study – Saturdays and Wednesdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 10. Open to ages 8-14.
Students will partner with others in class to develop characters, analyze play texts and shaping a scene with their partners as they are introduced to different styles and genres of dramatic writing.
Shakespeare: “The Tempest” – Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 18-Feb. 11. Open to ages 10-16.
Students will learn about Shakespeare’s language, characters, and superb storytelling by participating in scenes from this magical masterpiece about a shipwreck, a sorcerer, an enchanted island, colorful characters and memorable verse.
Spring classes
Shakespeare: “Julius Caesar” – Saturdays and Tuesdays, April 24-May 18. Open to ages 10-16.
Students will examine Shakespeare's language and performance history while using their own creativity to adapt performance to the Zoom space. The class will culminate in a streamed 20-minute performance of “Julius Caesar,” Shakespeare's political thriller complete with betrayals, assassinations, and idealism.
Playwriting for Everyone – Saturdays and Wednesdays, April 24-May 19. Open to ages 8-14.
This class nurtures young writers through fun exercises and explorations of key concepts: setting, character, stakes, dramatic question, the authority of the detail, and more. The class will culminate in a showcase featuring adult BHCT actors reading the students’ plays.
Theatre Games and Improvisation – Monday and Thursday, April 26-May 20. Open to ages 8-14.
Students develop the skills needed for performance and better learning through play. Theater games and the process of creative collaboration will teach critical thinking, develop listening, communication and concentration skills, and strive to enhance tolerance and empathy.
The cost for each class is $106.50 including tax.
Additionally, two special weekend productions will be presented in April on Zoom, featuring student actors. Both performances are short comedic plays. “It’s Not You, It’s Me” by Don Zolidis streams April 9-11. “Check Please” by Jonathan Rand streams April 16-18.
All current and former Cherry Street students ages 8-15 may apply to act in these special performances; there is no cost to participate. Rehearsals will take place during the month of March, at the convenience of those involved. Each play is a series of two-character scenes, which are well-suited to the Zoom format.
For more information or to register for classes or the April productions, go to bhct.org or email education@bhct.org.