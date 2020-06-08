Black Hills Community Theatre announces new season

Alfred Hitchcock’s "The 39 Steps," Jan. 29-Feb. 14: Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have "The 39 Steps," a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, more than 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

Roald Dahl’s "Matilda," March 19-29: Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers who is unloved by her cruel parents. Plus her school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. However, Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

William Shakespeare’s "Julius Caesar," May 7-23: Set in Rome in 44 BC, the timeless Shakespeare classic depicts the moral dilemma of Brutus as he joins a conspiracy led by Cassius to murder Julius Caesar to prevent him from becoming dictator of Rome. Following Caesar's death, Rome is thrust into a period of civil war, and the republic the conspirators sought to preserve is lost forever.