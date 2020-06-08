Black Hills Community Theatre announces new season

Black Hills Community Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2020-2021 season. The season will include five main stage productions, two Cherry Street Players shows, four one-night-only Play Readings, two Well Done Players productions, and the 29th Annual Dinner Theatre Fundraiser. The season varies from award-winning dramas to fantastical adventures for the whole family.
Main stage season:
"Sense and Sensibility," Sept. 18-Oct. 4: Hilarious and heartbreaking, Kate Hamill’s adaptation of this Jane Austen classic is a true breath of fresh air. Set in late 18th century England, the story follows Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, whose lives are upended when their father abruptly dies, leaving them penniless and with reputations at stake. Together the women must learn to mix sense with sensibility to find happiness in a society where love is ruled by money.
"The Who’s Tommy," Nov. 6-15: From a book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend, music by Pete Townshend and additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon. Come on the amazing journey of a boy who is struck deaf, dumb and blind after a traumatic experience as a young child and goes on to become an international pinball superstar. Based on The Who’s iconic 1969 concept album, this rock opera includes such hits as “I’m Free," “Amazing Journey” and “Pinball Wizard."
Alfred Hitchcock’s "The 39 Steps," Jan. 29-Feb. 14: Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have "The 39 Steps," a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, more than 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!
Roald Dahl’s "Matilda," March 19-29: Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers who is unloved by her cruel parents. Plus her school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. However, Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!
William Shakespeare’s "Julius Caesar," May 7-23: Set in Rome in 44 BC, the timeless Shakespeare classic depicts the moral dilemma of Brutus as he joins a conspiracy led by Cassius to murder Julius Caesar to prevent him from becoming dictator of Rome. Following Caesar's death, Rome is thrust into a period of civil war, and the republic the conspirators sought to preserve is lost forever.
BHCT’s Play Reading Series will present "Silent Sky" by Lauren Gunderson, "The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui" by Bertolt Brecht, "These Shining Lives" by Melanie Marnich, "A Body of Water" by Lee Blessing and "Rapture, Blister, Burn" by Gina Ginofriddo.
The young Cherry Street Players will present Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" in November and "Legally Blonde: The Musical, Jr." in April. The Well Done Players will be presenting "The Ladies of Harmony" in October and "Letters of a Woman Homesteader" in April. BHCT will also bring "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" to the Hilton Garden Inn for the 29th Annual Dinner Theatre Fundraiser Dec. 10-13.
For tickets and information, go to bhct.org.
