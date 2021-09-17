Black Hills Community Theatre cancels 'Matilda'

Black Hills Community Theatre announced Friday it has canceled all planned performances of the musical "Matilda" following the increased spread of COVID-19 infections in the region.

BHCT had hoped to open its 2021-22 season with "Matilda" next week.

"Due to COVID cases within the cast and the uncontrolled spread of the Coronavirus in the community, it was deemed unsafe to continue with public performances," BHCT said in an emailed statement. "'Matilda' involved a cast, orchestra and crew of nearly 50 people, with many younger children who are not eligible for vaccination at this time.

"Cases of COVID within that group, combined with the anticipated audience attracting many younger people, were mitigating factors in the decision to cancel the production."

The musical's director, Kory Yamada, said health concerns and spread of the virus were the deciding factors in canceling the production.

"The safety of the cast and crew is, and always has been, our number one priority and as much as we would have loved to bring this amazing production to the stage, the health of our incredibly talented kids is far more important," said "Matilda" director Kory Yamada.