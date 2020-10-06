Black Hills Community Theatre launches online series Friday

The Black Hills Community Theatre is bringing compelling stories to fans this fall in the comfort and safety of their homes.
Starting Friday, BHCT will present a series of online, pre-recorded theatre productions for on-demand viewing. Like live plays, each will have a limited run. Tickets for the streamed productions will all be pay what you want ticketing. For tickets and a complete schedule of showtimes, go to bhct.org.
Much like the pleasure of getting lost in a good book, the online productions will focus on plot and storytelling.
“The stories we chose are so interesting,” said Ryan Puffer, BHCT office administrator. “The casts and actors we have are fantastic. We have some familiar voices and some new ones as well. … You have talented performers and all these scripts are so well-written.”
“For the most part they will be play readings, but we’re doing our best to make them interesting to watch online,” he said. “We’re grateful for all of our patrons. … They’ve been so supportive, waiting to see what we do next. We hope we can do theater in person again starting in 2021.”
First in BHCT’s online series is “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson. It begins Friday and is part of BHCT’s Play Reading Series. Jenna Green stars as Henrietta Leavitt, who worked at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s. This true story tells of a group of women “computers” who charted the stars for a renowned astronomer. “Silent Sky” explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. A discussion about the play, led by Dr. Kayla Pritchard, will take place online at 2 p.m. Oct. 11.
The Well Done Players present “The Ladies of Harmony” by Ron Hill starting Oct. 23. While six church ladies are planning a small funeral dinner for a man they hated, gossip turns to a game of “what-ifs” and “I-wish-I-hads,” and the women reveal secrets about themselves. The biggest shock comes the next day when an unexpectedly large crowd of mourners arrive at the funeral dinner and the ladies have to endure their most embarrassing moment yet.
The next entry in the Play Reading Series, “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing, starts Nov. 6. Moss and Avis, an attractive, middle-aged couple, wake up one morning in an isolated summer house high above a picturesque body of water. There’s only one problem — neither of them can remember who they are. When a young woman named Wren arrives, information starts to flood in. Her explanations seem only to make everything more terrifying.
“War Golemns” by Rob Curtis with Jon Olsen, is a special event starting Nov. 11 to commemorate Veterans Day. This is a one-man show by BHCT Artistic Director Zach Curtis, who will recount his father’s tour of duty during the Vietnam War. Written by his late father, it’s a darkly comic, poignant journey of a man’s travels into the ravages of war and how he emerged.
BHCT revives its successful 2019 dinner theatre fundraiser “It’s A Wonderful Life” starting Dec. 17. This special online presentation will feel more like a classic holiday radio show, Puffer said. The cast of more than 30 performers will tell the beloved story of George and Mary Bailey, a descent into the darkest hour of a man trapped by circumstance and a powerful meditation on what makes a meaningful life.
“We’ll record it more as a radio play where the focus on the audio,” Puffer said. “That will be fun. It can be something people can have on while they’re wrapping gifts or decorating.”
Due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and record numbers of cases in the region, BHCT has postponed the official start of its 53rd mainstage season to January 2021. The lineup will be “The 39 Steps” Jan. 22-Feb. 7, “Tommy: The Musical” March 19-28, “Julius Caesar” May 7-23,” and “Matilda: The Musical” June 18-27. BHCT also hopes to hold a dinner theater fundraiser in spring 2021.
