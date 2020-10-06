Black Hills Community Theatre launches online series Friday

The Black Hills Community Theatre is bringing compelling stories to fans this fall in the comfort and safety of their homes.

Starting Friday, BHCT will present a series of online, pre-recorded theatre productions for on-demand viewing. Like live plays, each will have a limited run. Tickets for the streamed productions will all be pay what you want ticketing. For tickets and a complete schedule of showtimes, go to bhct.org.

Much like the pleasure of getting lost in a good book, the online productions will focus on plot and storytelling.

“The stories we chose are so interesting,” said Ryan Puffer, BHCT office administrator. “The casts and actors we have are fantastic. We have some familiar voices and some new ones as well. … You have talented performers and all these scripts are so well-written.”

“For the most part they will be play readings, but we’re doing our best to make them interesting to watch online,” he said. “We’re grateful for all of our patrons. … They’ve been so supportive, waiting to see what we do next. We hope we can do theater in person again starting in 2021.”

