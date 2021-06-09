Black Hills Community Theatre names new artistic director

After a nationwide search, Black Hills Community Theatre announced Wednesday that it has selected a new artistic director, Jayme Kilburn, who is finishing a PhD in Theater from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and will begin as BHCT's artistic director in July.

Kilburn takes over the position from current artistic director Zach Curtis, who is leaving in late June to fill the position of producing artistic director of the Chenango River Theatre in Greene, N.Y.

Black Hills Community Theatre will begin its 54th season in September.

Kilburn visited Rapid City in May.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining the team at BHCT. When I visited, I was struck by its unique collegial and collaborative environment. As a multidisciplinary artist, I am excited to be working with an organization that invites its artists and staff to work in various modes, bringing the full range of their abilities to the table. I look forward to continuing BHCT's mission of producing dynamic stories, helping to expand the organization's community outreach, and collaborating with the talented community of artists in Rapid City. As the artistic director of BHCT, my door will always be open. I am eager to meet more of the community," she said.