Black Hills Community Theatre opening delayed by COVID-19

After a year and a half of online and outdoor performances, Black Hills Community Theatre hopes to bring back its main stage in-person productions this month, but its first show has been delayed.

The first production of the 2021-22 season, “Matilda,” a musical based on a book by Roald Dahl, was scheduled to open Sept. 17 at Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. However, the opening has been postponed until Sept. 23 because a cast member tested positive for COVID-19, BHCT announced Tuesday in an email statement.

"For the immediate safety of the cast and crew, production has halted while the wellness of the rest of the cast is assessed. If all is well, we will plan to open the production on Thursday, Sept. 23, for one weekend. Our official announcement on the status of the production will come no later than Monday, Sept. 20," according to BHCT's email statement.

Anyone who bought tickets for the originally planned Sept. 17-19 performances can reschedule their reservations. Refunds can be requested after Sept. 20 when BHCT has made an official decision about whether "Matilda" will open Sept. 23, the BHCT statement said. For ticket information, contact the BHCT box office at 605-394-1786.