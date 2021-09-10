Black Hills Community Theatre’s new artistic director expanding outreach

The Holiday Show writing group’s first meeting will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the fourth floor rehearsal room at Rapid City High School. The group will map out the plot and start writing the script, Kilburn said. For more information, contact her at 394-1787 or email artistic@bhct.org.

“I’m really excited to be here and one of the things I hope to foster is an open-door policy, so if anyone in the community wants to talk to me, they should feel free to call me or email me so we can continue to tailor our programming to the different needs and diversity and be as inclusive as possible,” Kilburn said.

Kilburn relocated to Rapid City from after finishing her doctorate degree in theater from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. She is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara and New York University. Kilburn has directed more than 30 plays and has won two Best Production Awards for directing projects in the Baltimore Playwrights Festival. She was named one of broadwayworld.com's 2006 Up and Comers, broadwayworld.com's 2007 Best of Baltimore Community Theater for Best Direction, and received recognition for the Strand as one of the “top five theaters in Baltimore 2011” from Baltimore Magazine.

Highlights of her professional career include five years as the founding artistic director of the Strand Theater Company in Baltimore. She curated an interactive theater piece, “The Artist Peep Show,” for the FAB Festival in New York City, and she directed traditional plays and musicals such as “The Drowsy Chaperone,” for Johns Hopkins University. Kilburn has collaborated with Sue Perlgut, founder of the famed second wave theater collective, It’s All Right to Be Woman, in creating the Women’s Wisdom Project, and Kilburn devised a performance with the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne for their annual international festival.

