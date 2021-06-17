Black Hills Con coming to Rapid City this weekend

Black Hills Con will be a fantastic fanfest for those who love pop culture, anime, sci-fi and more.

The convention opens at 10 a.m. Friday at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City. Black Hills Con continues at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19. For COVID-19 safety, masks are required.

“We support nerds, geeks, whatever you identify as, from all walks of life,” said Black Hills Con director Caroline Argiz, who founded the event in 2019.

Argiz, a fan of sci-fi and anime, has been a longtime attender of fan conventions. When Argiz moved to Rapid City and discovered there wasn’t a local convention, she decided to start one. She met her husband at a gaming convention in 2000 and now the couple takes their children to conventions.

Black Hills Con is an all-ages event for cosplayers, gamers, Bronies, Thronies, Trekkies, Trekkers, Warsies, Whovians, Furries, steampunks, cyberpunks, Potterheads, Ringers, Walker Stalkers, Disnerds and whatever else you are into, according to the convention’s website.