Black Hills Con coming to Rapid City this weekend

Black Hills Con will be a fantastic fanfest for those who love pop culture, anime, sci-fi and more.
The convention opens at 10 a.m. Friday at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City. Black Hills Con continues at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19. For COVID-19 safety, masks are required.
“We support nerds, geeks, whatever you identify as, from all walks of life,” said Black Hills Con director Caroline Argiz, who founded the event in 2019.
Argiz, a fan of sci-fi and anime, has been a longtime attender of fan conventions. When Argiz moved to Rapid City and discovered there wasn’t a local convention, she decided to start one. She met her husband at a gaming convention in 2000 and now the couple takes their children to conventions.
Black Hills Con is an all-ages event for cosplayers, gamers, Bronies, Thronies, Trekkies, Trekkers, Warsies, Whovians, Furries, steampunks, cyberpunks, Potterheads, Ringers, Walker Stalkers, Disnerds and whatever else you are into, according to the convention’s website.
Fans can meet South Dakota horror writers Nikolas P. Robinson and Adrian Ludens at book signings. Other special events include a Friday lineup of workshops, costume and dance classes, and a session with voice actress Christina Kelly. The day concludes with a talent showcase at 6 p.m., followed by karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday opens with cartoon screenings at 8 a.m., followed by games, sessions with a comic book artist and voice actresses, a cosplay competition, panel discussions and more.
For tickets and a complete schedule of events, go to blackhillscon.com.