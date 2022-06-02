Black Hills Con starts Friday

Black Hills Con returns this weekend for fans of pop culture, sci-fi and anime. The convention will be at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City. Black Hills Con opens Friday from 2 to 10 p.m., continuing Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased at the door beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

This kid- and adult-friendly event includes games, vendors, panels, anime industry guests, a costume contest, an art contest, cosplay chess, karaoke, a talent show and more, plus some after-hours events for those 18 and older.

This year’s lineup of special guests includes Melanie Kohn. From 1974 to 1977, she was the voice of Lucy VanPelt, everyone’s favorite crabby big sister, in several Peanuts specials and the movie “Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown.” She’ll be joined by voice actors John Swasey, Jill Harris and Bryson Baugus.

Go to blackhillscon.com for ticket prices and more information about this year’s convention.

