Black Hills Dance Festival to be held April 28-30 at The Monument

Brush up on your dancing skills or learn new moves at the 26th annual Black Hills Dance Festival.

Debbie Ellerton, an organizer of the festival, expects this year’s event to be bigger than ever as people are ready to get out and have fun.

The Black Hills Dance Festival will be April 28, 29 and 30 at The Monument. Registration is open now. To register and for a complete schedule of dance classes, go to blackhillsdancefestival.com.

The weekend of dance workshops, performances and social dancing is open to beginners and experienced dancers. Throughout the weekend, dancers can try line dancing, nightclub two step, West Coast swing, country two step, cha cha, polka, Lindy and waltz.

Children as young as 8 are welcome, and student rates are available for ages 21 and younger. Ellerton said the festival hopes to attract new, young dancers.

“Part of what we’re doing this year is we’re offering a Lindy hop series and encouraging people who have never done it before to try it. (It’s good for younger dancers) because it’s a high energy swing dance and it’s really fun,” Ellerton said.

Dancers can register for the entire festival or a single workshop, depending on what they want to learn. Dancers can register in advance or on the days of the festival they want to attend. Spectators are welcome, too.

On Thursday after the workshops, there will be a free dance open to the public at The Monument.

“It’s free and open to anybody, so people can get the feel and the flair of what we’re all about. We’re trying to encourage people to come and see what a bunch of dancers do,” Ellerton said. “We play all kinds of music, all rhythms and all genres. We try to make it a well-rounded event.”

“They’ll feel a little more glitz and glimmer than we have had in the past,” Ellerton said. “We have a jam-packed weekend of workshops and a lot of fun things planned.”

Dancers will be learning from professional instructors Brian B. and Miss Megan, Jacob and Bridget Moore, Tim Perez, and Machelle Holloway throughout the weekend, Ellerton said.

“We’re really excited to get Brian B. and Miss Megan,” she said. “They have a YouTube channel and they teach all over. Brian B. is in the Hall of Fame for the United Country Western Dance Council. He and Miss Megan are very accomplished dancers and we’re so excited to have them here in Rapid City.”

Holloway is a returning favorite who’s been an instructor every year since the festival started. She’s an Arthur Murray trained instructor and a skilled deejay.

“She’s very accomplished in all the rhythms. She started dancing in the disco era and she’s a passionate gal who loves dancing,” Ellerton said.

The full schedule of dances and workshops is posted at blackhillsdancefestival.com. Ellerton said the event is scheduled to conclude with performances by the pro dancers on the evening of April 30.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0