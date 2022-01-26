Black Hills Film Festival to feature 40 films, kicks off on Feb. 5

Grab some popcorn and enjoy this year’s Black Hills Film Festival from the comfort of your couch, in a movie theater, or both. The 2022 film festival opens Feb. 5 with a virtual launch party, followed by online and live screenings. This year’s line-up showcases 40 films, including nine set in South Dakota.

The festival’s executive director, Chris VanNess, said this year’s films tell stories about remarkable people around the world, such “The Incredible Lamont.”

“He’s a magician and he’s taking care of his nephew who has a severe brain injury. It’s a very unique story about the life of a magician and caring for a (person with a disability). It’s very moving,” VanNess said.

Other memorable films this year include “Nothing to Declare,” the story of two itinerant boys from Ireland who run away and end up in New York City, and documentaries that take viewers around the world to Nepal, Greece and more.

The virtual festival launch party is on Saturday, Feb. 5, and is free and can be viewed on Film Festival Flix at filmfestivalflix.com/festival/black-hills-film-festival/. Watch highlights of films to be screened during the festival, interviews with filmmakers, plus there will be special guests and a free screening of a short film.

The Black Hills Film Festival box office will be open during the launch party. Fans can purchase single tickets and all-access passes for the virtual festival, which will be Feb. 18 to Feb. 28. During the virtual festival, all films can be viewed on demand on the Film Festival Flix streaming channel.

Because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Black Hills Film Festival is a hybrid event for the first time. After the virtual festival, live film screenings and seminars will be held later this spring. Films will be shown May 31 at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish, June 3-5 at the Historic Hot Springs Theatre and the Hill City High School Theatre, and June 6 at The Elks Theatre in Rapid City.

Tickets for the live screenings will be sold at the venues. Live workshops and seminars and special guest presentations will be included in the live screenings, along with some new films that won’t be available in the virtual festival.

More information about the movies scheduled at each location will be posted at blackhillsfilmfestival.org later this month. About half of the movies from the virtual festival also will be shown live, according to VanNess.

“There are amazing stories, interesting people and places, and beautiful works of art just waiting for an audience to appreciate them,” VanNess said.

“Filmmakers will talk about their films via Zoom interviews, and some will be available to answer audience questions in person during the live festival,” she said.

Three films in the festival highlight Black Hills residents’ accomplishments and adventures.

“Bruce & Tass Bicycle China” takes viewers behind the scenes of life on the road with Rapid City residents Bruce Junek and Tass Thacker. The documentary chronicles the husband-and-wife team as they travel through China with only a compass and a goal to finish the journey in the Gobi Desert. It’s also a love story about the couple’s 36-year marriage as they have the same dreams and commitment to a unique lifestyle.

Rapid City-based filmmaker and Black Hills Film Festival Board President Randal Iverson has two entries, “Bode” and “Little Tiny Pieces,” in this year’s festival. “Bode” tells the story of South Dakota’s first documented outsider artist, Rodney Bode. Bode is a former rancher and artist whose work was first publicly displayed last fall at Gallery Six13 in Rapid City.

“Little Tiny Pieces” is a video documentary in progress about a stained glass artist residency program in Hill City.

The rest of the Black Hills Film Festival line-up includes films from throughout the United States, Canada, Argentina, Ireland, the Russian Federation and Switzerland.

For updates about the virtual and live Black Hills Film Festival events, go to m.facebook.com/BlackHillsFilmFestival/, @BHFilmFest on Twitter or instagram.com/blackhillsfilmfestival/.

