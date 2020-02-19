Black Hills Film Festival to feature 29 films in four communities

The 2020 Black Hills Film Festival will open Thursday, showcasing award-winning films from South Dakota and around the world.
Though it’s traditionally been a springtime event, the 11th annual festival moved to February at the request of film fans who said spring was too busy a time and thought the festival would be just the thing to offset slower pace of winter, executive director Chris VanNess said.
“It’s going to be gorgeous weather this weekend. We lucked out,” VanNess said.
Film fans will be able to enjoy festival lineups in Rapid City, Hot Springs, Hill City and at a new event in Spearfish. A total of 29 films, all made in the past two years, will be screened. Filmmakers from throughout the United States have been invited and about 15 to 20 will be present after their films’ showings to answer audience questions, VanNess said.
Thursday
The festival opens with a reception for filmmakers and festival pass holders at 4:30 p.m. at Prairie Edge in Rapid City.
Special guests will include Thomas Smittle, Lakota activist Madonna Thunder Hawk, and Connor Trinneer. Smittle was a consultant for and star of “The Mustang," one of the festival's films. Trinneer stars in "Dark Harbor," also showing during the festival. He is best known from television series such as "Star Trek Enterprise," "The Purge" and "Stargate: Atlantis."
Film screenings start at 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre in Rapid City. The evening’s lineup features “Totems,” “Warrior Women,” a 2018 documentary about the life of Thunder Hawk, and the thriller “Dark Harbor."
Friday
Film screenings are set for Rapid City and Hot Springs. The Journey Museum and Learning Center, which premiered its own Native American film festival earlier in February, host another lineup of Native American films from 1-5 p.m. “The Love of Two,” “Another Scar of Genocide,” “L’eau eset La vie” and “Decade of Dominance: The Warriors,” will be shown, followed by a discussion from 4:35-5 p.m.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the festival continues at the Elks Theatre. The evening’s lineup starts with “Pipe Dream” about the life of legendary comedian Carol Burnett, followed by “The Still Life of Annika Myers.”
“The Mustang” concludes the night, followed by a discussion with Smittle. Horseman, clinician and wild horse advocate Smittle made his acting debut in the film.
“That’s pretty amazing to have someone who was a consultant for the film and is still a horse trainer in the Black Hills area,” VanNess said.
Festival pass holders can attend an after-party with filmmakers at 10:30 p.m. at the Vertex Sky Bar.
In Hot Springs, “Showing Up,” “Snake River Rising” and “Being Dead” will play at the Historic Hot Springs Theatre at 7 p.m. An after-party was scheduled at The Vault, which is one of four buildings damaged by fire in Hot Springs on Tuesday night. A new venue is still to be determined and will be announced on the Black Hills Film Festival’s Facebook page and website, VanNess said.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday
The Historic Hot Springs Theatre will have afternoon and evening screenings. “Totems,” “The Love of Two,” “L’eau eset La vie” and “Warrior Woman,” will play from 2-5 p.m., followed by a reception at Chautauqua Artisans Market. An evening lineup at 7 p.m. includes “Varlet,” “Just in Time” and “Dark Harbor.” The after-party originally scheduled at The Vault will be at a location to be determined and announced on the film festival’s Facebook page and website.
Filmmaker Ryan M. Hall opens Hill City’s portion of the festival with a free seminar, “Ultra Low-Budget Filmmaking,” from 11 a.m.-noon at Hill City High School theater. Hall is a producer in the Black Hills who has just finished his third ultra low-budget feature film. His films include the sci-fi action movie “Dust of War,” a drama “Tater Tot & Patton,” and a western horror movie, “The Blackwood.”
Film screenings will take place throughout the day and evening at Hill City High School theater.
1-3:10 p.m.: “Name Escapes Me,” “Varlet,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Lost Treasure of the Valley” and “All That You Love Will Be Carried Away.”
3:25-5:15 p.m.: “A Rodeo Film” and “Tales of an American Hoodrat,” followed by a reception at Warrior’s Work Gallery at 5:15 p.m.
7-10 p.m.: “Showing Up,” “Cannonball,” “Snake River Rising,” “Just in Time” and “Raising Buchanan,” followed by an after-party at Alpine Inn at 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Hot Springs and Hill City will host film screenings.
Afternoon and evening showings will take place at the Historic Hot Springs Theatre starting with “The Still Life of Annika Myers,” “Acts of Contrition,” and “Patrinell: The Total Experience,” from 2-5 p.m. An after-party at a location to be determined will follow the afternoon movies. The evening lineup will be “1995,” “Pipe Dream,” and “Raising Buchanan.”
Hill City High School theater hosts two afternoon sessions, starting at 1 p.m. with “Love Speaks A Different Language” and “Being Dead.” Four more films – “When Life Gives You Lemmon,” “Spark: A Profile of Sarah Rogers,” “1995” and “Patrinell: The Total Experience" — begin at 3:25 p.m.
The day concludes with a buffet at Desperado’s at 6:30 p.m.
No films or events are scheduled on Monday.
Tuesday
The festival wraps up with a new event at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Four films that were produced in South Dakota or filmed on location in South Dakota will be shown from 7-10 p.m.
The evening’s lineup is “When Life You Gives Lemmon,” a profile of South Dakota sculptor John Lopez and his hometown, and “Varlet,” “The Still Life of Annika Myers,” and “Warrior Women.” Tickets are $10, which includes all four films. The evening will begin with a free reception at 6 p.m. in the Matthews Opera House lobby. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, go to matthewsopera.com.
A $50 festival pass provides access to all the films, parties and receptions. For more information and admission pricing, go to BlackHillsFilmFestival.org and follow the Black Hills Film Festival on Facebook.