Black Hills Film Festival to feature 29 films in four communities

The 2020 Black Hills Film Festival will open Thursday, showcasing award-winning films from South Dakota and around the world.

Though it’s traditionally been a springtime event, the 11th annual festival moved to February at the request of film fans who said spring was too busy a time and thought the festival would be just the thing to offset slower pace of winter, executive director Chris VanNess said.

“It’s going to be gorgeous weather this weekend. We lucked out,” VanNess said.

Film fans will be able to enjoy festival lineups in Rapid City, Hot Springs, Hill City and at a new event in Spearfish. A total of 29 films, all made in the past two years, will be screened. Filmmakers from throughout the United States have been invited and about 15 to 20 will be present after their films’ showings to answer audience questions, VanNess said.

Thursday

The festival opens with a reception for filmmakers and festival pass holders at 4:30 p.m. at Prairie Edge in Rapid City.