Black Hills fireworks laws, displays ahead of July 4

No fireworks are allowed within the Black Hills Fire Protection District and some city limits.

The Pennington County Fire Administration announced Thursday that the Emergency Services Communication Center will once again host a special call line for fireworks information including what is legal, where and public displays.

Fireworks are prohibited within Rapid City and a one-mile radius from its limits, Hill City, Keystone and Wall, other than novelty fireworks, which include party poppers, snappers, sparklers and toy caps.

Box Elder allows fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 2-4.

Pennington County allows the discharge of fireworks when the grassland fire index conditions are low, moderate, high or very high between June 27 and July 10. If the fire index conditions move the the extreme category, fireworks are not allowed in the county.

According to state law, the sale and discharge of fireworks within the Black Hills Fire Protection District is prohibited. The boundary is anything west of Highway 79 from Hot Springs to about Interstate 90, exit 61. The boundary follows I-90 east of Black Hawk and Piedmont.

South Dakota law allows fireworks to be discharged between June 27 and July 10. The illegal use of fireworks can result in a $500 fine, 30 days in jail, or both. According to a news release, city and county law enforcement will have an increased evening presence in areas within the one-mile city radius, including portions of Rapid Valley. Citations may be issued after 11 p.m. or any time of day if someone is being reckless or negligent with fireworks.

Those seeking information can call 605-394-2151, option 9, or 211.

Regional displays

All shows are subject to cancelation or change due to weather conditions.

July 1

- Rapid City, Black Hills Speedway at dusk at 2467 Jolly Lane after the races

July 2

- Belle Fourche, Black Hills Round-up from 10-10:30 p.m. after the rodeo

- Rapid City, Fitzgerald Post 22 Stadium at dusk

July 3

- Belle Fourche, Black Hills Round-up from 10-10:30 p.m. after the rodeo

- Rapid City, Elks Golf Course at dusk

- Sturgis, Sturgis Fairgrounds at dusk

- Wall, Wall Community Golf Course at dusk

- Newcastle, hill by the orange water tank at dusk

July 4

- Rapid City, Executive Golf Course around 9:30 p.m. (rainout date is July 5)

- Rapid City, Arrowhead Golf Course, about 9:30 p.m.

- Custer, Pageant Hill at dusk

- Hot Springs, City Shop at dusk

- Lead, open cut at dusk

- Piedmont, Piedmont Park at dusk

- Interior, rodeo grounds at dusk

- Devils Tower, Wyoming, at Devils Tower KOA at dusk

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0