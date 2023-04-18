Health screenings, vendors, live entertainment and more will be part of the 2023 Black Hills Health Expo.

Black Hills Health Expo will include free health screenings, free haircuts, a Vitalant blood drive, breakout sessions with health professionals and more than 100 interactive booths from area nonprofits, crisis intervention programs and businesses.

Actress Elaine Miles from the HBO Max series “The Last of Us” and the film “Smoke Signals” will be a keynote speaker. She will be one of several guests, celebrities and mascots at the event.

Lakota elders including Chief Joe American Horse, Chief Alex White Plume, Chief John Yellowbird Steele, Edwina Fire Thunder Brown Bull and Tiny Decory will be storytelling in tipis. Other special guests will be professional horse racer Fred Ecoffey and quilter Mary Horse Felicia.

A variety of local artists will perform including “The Voice” contestant Rowan Grace, Judd Hoos, Brandon Jones Band, Trap Kit, Flannel, Dirty Word, He Said She Said, Stella Standing Bear, Sequoia, Luke Graves, Kylee Swan and magician Jordan Robinson.

Black Hills Health Expo is sponsored by Ending the Silence RC, an organization that is raising awareness about the prevalence of sexual abuse and suicide rates among Native American youths.

The expo will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Rushmore Hall at The Monument in Rapid City. The event is free.