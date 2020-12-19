Black Hills nonprofits share their wish lists

About the organization: A gathering spot that offers interactive fountains in the summer and ice skating in the winter. We host events and concerts for the community. We are a 501c3 nonprofit organization. We are not funded by the City of Rapid City.

Needs: After serving the community for 10 years, a lot of our items are in need of replacement. Our biggest need currently is to repair fountain water lines in spring 2021. This project will be fairly large as we will have to dig up lines and replace them, along with upgrading the interactive software for the fountains. These projects are very expensive and any donation will help ensure we continue to provide free entertainment for the community year-round.