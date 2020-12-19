Black Hills nonprofits share their wish lists

Black Hills area nonprofits often rely on donations of supplies and funds to assist and serve their communities. This year, nonprofits have been hit hard as many are seeing an increasing demand for their services, while at the same time facing some decreases in support and volunteers.
Each year, the Rapid City Journal publishes a "wish list" of needs submitted by charitable nonprofit groups, with the hope that readers will donate items or volunteer their time throughout the coming year to help these organizations. Contact information is included with each listing.
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity
About the organization: Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, community and hope.
Needs: Diesel Box truck with lift gate (under 50,000 miles); paint shaker; propane forklift; small bodied 6HP shop vac; USB postal and freight scale.
Where to take donations: 610 E. Omaha St., Rapid City
Contact: Alecia, alecia@blackhillshabitat.org or admin@blackhillshabitat.org
Black Hills Works
About the organization: Black Hills Works supports nearly 600 adults with disabilities, helping them to live life fully. We provide support in the areas of home, work, community, transportation, specialty services and arts expression.
Needs: Board games; arts and crafts supplies; mittens/hats/scarfs; nonstick pots and pans; baking pans; cooking utensils; yoga mats; pedometers; exercise balls; three portable Blu-ray disc and DVD players; gift cards (Amazon, Walmart, restaurants and fuel); iPad Air tablets; Lenovo Chromebook S330 laptops; 10-inch Windows 10 Fusion5 tablets; and Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality headsets for lending library.
Where to take donations: 514 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City
Contact: Tamie Hopp, thopp@bhws.com, 605-718-6272
Chautauqua Craftsmen & Artisans of the Black Hills
About the organization: We are a nonprofit, 501c3 art center in Hot Springs established to promote the arts by providing public education, professional development, and an artisans’ marketplace which allows visitors to view, share and purchase work by local craftsmen and artisans.
Needs: An 8-12GB PC and Microsoft office software package for implementing online sales for our artisans’ marketplace; current PC-compatible digital camera; heavy-duty basic sewing machine for class use; knowledgeable volunteer help implementing an online sales site; financial donations to cover the cost of replacing outdated, failing fluorescent light fixtures with recessed LED fixtures; volunteers with mural/sign experience to paint a vintage-style business sign on the side of building.
Where to take donations: Chautauqua Artisans Market, 629 N. River St., Hot Springs, SD 57747
Contact: Terry Slagel, CCABH board president, CCABH@goldenwest.net or 605-745-4684
Children’s Home Society
About the organization: Children's Home Society provided residential treatment, counseling, foster care, and support to children and families throughout the state. We empower children, adults, families and communities to be resilient, safe, healthy and strong.
Needs: Arts and crafts supplies; craft kits of all kinds; art sets; beading/jewelry-making kits; small canvas art packs; model car/airplane kits; foam kits; coloring books; dot-to-dot coloring books; glitter gel pens; drawing chalk; PlayDoh kits; Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty; watercolor sets; oil pastels; board games; activity books; puzzles (25, 50, 100 and 300 pieces); floor puzzles; card games; regular decks of cards; Rubik’s Cubes; Fidgets; Legos; Magna Tiles; Magnetix sets; Lincoln Logs; Snap Circuits; sports balls (of all kinds); sports equipment; kickballs (average size); air pumps for sports balls; sleds; Barbie clothes and accessories; Barbie play sets; baby dolls and clothes; baby doll care sets; children’s books; I Spy books; animal books.
Where to take donations: 1330 Jolly Lane, Rapid City
Contact: Abby Sharp, abby.sharp@chssd.org
Cornerstone Rescue Mission
About the organization: Cornerstone Rescue Mission operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide shelter, three meals a day and case management to its guests. Cornerstone also operates a soup kitchen that provides meals for those in need in the community.
Needs: $10 gift cards to Walmart for older children who stay at the Cornerstone Women and Children’s Home and the Cornerstone Apartments.
Where to take donations: Administrative offices, 401 11th St., or mail to P.O. Box 2188, Rapid City, SD 57709
Contact: Volunteer coordinator Deb Berg, dberg@cornerstonemission.org or 605-718-8712
Disabled American Veterans
About the organization: DAV assists veterans with filing claims, transportation to medical appointments, and providing relief through various programs.
Needs: Volunteers who have expertise, equipment and time to digitize DAV’s hard copy records and history ledger.
Location: DAV Hall, 101 E. Madison, Rapid City
Contact: Dave Meltz or Tom Dolney, davchapter3@rushmore.com or DAV Hall 605-348-5898 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
Hay Camp Woodcarvers of Rapid City
About the organization: Hay Camp Woodcarvers is a family-oriented nonprofit club that invites experienced and novice carvers, or those who want to learn wood-carving, to join and hone their carving skills. The club has carvers who teach classes during twice-monthly club meetings for those interested. New members welcome.
Needs: As a nonprofit club, we are always trying to keep our membership fees low. The club collects Family Fare grocery receipts and UPC bar codes from “Our Family” products, which can be turned for cash to offset club expenses.
Where to take donations: Receipts, UPC codes or any donations related to wood carving can be dropped off at our club meetings, 7 to 9 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at Canyon Lake Activity Center. Please call first to make sure we have not altered our meeting times because of COVID-19.
Contact: Patty, 605-348-4797. Please leave a message.
Humane Society of the Black Hills
About the organization: Humane Society of the Black Hills is the western South Dakota resource for animal adoptions, animal surrender and reclaim, animal licensing and community animal management. HSBH takes in more than 5,000 animals each year.
Needs: Wet and dry puppy food -- Taste of the Wild and Blue Buffalo (wet); wet and dry kitten food -- Purina, Taste of the Wild, Blue Wilderness, Blue Buffalo, Iams; meat-flavored baby food; cat litter (clumping or non-clumping); dry cat food -- Science Diet, Purina, Taste of the Wild, Iams, Blue Buffalo, Halo; dry dog food -- grain free (any brand), Purina, Blue Buffalo, Taste of the Wild; puppy and kitten formula; dog and cat toys; Kong toys; aspen and pine rabbit bedding; antibacterial hand soap; Clorox disinfecting wipes; Dawn dish soap; deck brushes; hose nozzles; gloves (latex, vinyl, rubber); spray bottles; blankets; comforters; pet beds; towels and washcloths.
Where to take donations: 1820 E. St. Patrick St., Rapid City
Contact: Caitlin Ausmann, volunteer@hsbh.org
Knights of Columbus Council 8025
About the organization: A Catholic fraternal organization that provides educational, charitable, religious and social assistance to sick and needy individuals in the community.
Needs: Sponsors and bowlers for the Coats for Kids bowling tournament on Jan. 9, 2021. Sponsorship is $75; cost for bowlers is $20 each. Proceeds will purchase coats for children at the Black Hills Children's Home Society.
Where to take donations: N/A
Contact: John Schlim, 605-393-2081, jschlim1@gmail.com
Main Street Square
About the organization: A gathering spot that offers interactive fountains in the summer and ice skating in the winter. We host events and concerts for the community. We are a 501c3 nonprofit organization. We are not funded by the City of Rapid City.
Needs: After serving the community for 10 years, a lot of our items are in need of replacement. Our biggest need currently is to repair fountain water lines in spring 2021. This project will be fairly large as we will have to dig up lines and replace them, along with upgrading the interactive software for the fountains. These projects are very expensive and any donation will help ensure we continue to provide free entertainment for the community year-round.
Where to take donations: Main Street Square office, 512 Main St., Suite 980, Rapid City or make donations online at mainstreetsquare.org/take-action
Contact: Domico Rodriguez, domico@mainstreetsquarerc.com or maja@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Rapid City Broncos Football
About the organization: We are a youth football organization that provides practices and games for local kids. We teach the kids teamwork, sportsmanship, proper football techniques, and provide a safe and fun learning environment.
Needs: Blocking pads, tackling bags, pee wee and junior pee wee-sized footballs. youth mouth guards, water bottles, small cones for practice drills, rope ladders.
Where to take donations: 1418 Copperfield Drive, Rapid City
Contact: Kris Woods, tinyhachi@live.com, rapidcitybroncos@hotmail.com, 307-251-0566 or 605-431-4499
Speak Network
About the organization: We offer individual and group support for people at risk for suicide, bridging the gap between inpatient care and visits with their health care providers.
Needs: We have an e-store to raise money for a laptop and cellphone. We are looking for donations of art, jewelry, and other hand-crafted items to sell in our e-store. Donations for jewelry making, stained glass, and quilting supplies will be used by artists on our team.
Where to take donations: N/A
Contact: Tamara Keefner, 605-381-9114, tamarapikekeefner@gmail.com or Clayton Reis, 605-545-1852, cwashingtondosreis@gmail.com
SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy
About the organization: Provides therapeutic horseback riding for special needs of all ages.
Needs: Push lawn mower, gas weed eater, fuel card, peg board, heated water bucket, fly spray, equine vitamins, equine feeds (sweet feed, senior feed or high performance feed), black halters, lead ropes, reins.
Where to take donations: 23325 S. Airport Road, Rapid City. Please call first so someone is available to accept the donations, 545-0785
Contact: Jean Johnson, SunCatcherRiding@gmail.com
Youth & Family Services
About the organization: Youth & Family Services works to close the opportunity gap for disadvantaged children and young people in and around the Black Hills.
Needs: Monetary donations to support programming; children’s clothing (gently used or new); children’s winter apparel (gently used or new); children’s socks and underwear (new); children’s sweatpants and sweatshirts; children’s toys; diapers; books; puzzles; school supplies; craft supplies; gas cards; toilet paper; paper towels; paper plates and plastic utensils; household cleaning supplies; personal hygiene products; laundry detergent; organization tubs and containers.
Where to take donations: 1920 N. Plaza Blvd., Rapid City
Contact: Connie Olson, colson@youthandfamilyservices.org, 605-342-4195 or go to youthandfamilyservices.org
