Black Hills Playhouse announces staff changes, board members

The Black Hills Playhouse announced staff changes and new board members as the Playhouse prepares for its 76th season. This summer, the Playhouse will present four performances in its Custer State Park theater, plus summer camps and statewide art education programs.

Jeff Kingsbury has been promoted to director of development. He replaces Darla Drew Lerdal, who retired in January. Kingsbury is a long-time company member who has been actively involved in fundraising for about 12 years. He is a highly regarded charity auctioneer nationwide, and he has helped raise more than $15 million annually for such charitable organizations as the American Heart Association, March of Dimes and arts organizations, hospital foundations and private schools.

Kingsbury will be piloting fundraising operations such as an annual appeal, fundraising campaigns, sponsor and advertising development, and special events.

“Jeff is dedicated to the prosperity and legacy of the Black Hills Playhouse. He is familiar with our patrons and has strong relationships with many of our sponsors and advertisers already. He’s ready to hit the ground running,” Drew Lerdal said.

Kingsbury also has directed or acted in a variety of Playhouse productions including “9 to 5,” “A Couple of Blaguards,” “Pageant,” “Spamalot” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.” He’ll star in “The Odd Couple” during the Playhouse’s 2022 season.

Kassi Blue-Scates is a long-time patron who is passionate about the mission of the Playhouse. She is joining the team as operations/development assistant.

Blue-Scates is a graduate of Black Hills State University, where she double-majored in English and Speech Communications with an emphasis in theater. She recently spent three years in New York City pursuing her passion for theater. The pandemic brought her home to South Dakota, and she’s happy to be joining a company where she can pursue her love of theater. Blue-Scates lives in Rapid City with her husband, Liam, and her dog, Seymour.

The Playhouse also is welcoming three new individuals who have been elected to the Playhouse board of directors. The board is made up of 23 leaders from across the region who work to strengthen and preserve the Black Hills Playhouse for future generations.

Dr. Jaime Norton is employed by Massa Dental in Hot Springs, and she enjoys helping the community she loves.

Joe Williams (Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate), is currently the director of Native American Programs at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, N.D. Williams has a Master of Fine Arts degree in Visual Effects from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, and a Bachelor of Arts in American Indian Studies from the University of South Dakota. He is an artist, storyboard artist and podcaster working in the digital medium. Williams also served in the Army National Guard for 20 years.

Jennifer Sutherland of Hermosa and her husband, Matt, own Ghost Canyon Getaway. Sutherland also currently is a project manager at Black Hills Energy.

Black Hills Playhouse’s 76th season, themed “A Real Ball!” will open with the drama “The Mountaintop” June 3-12. “The Mountaintop” takes place in the hours after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his legendary “I’ve Been To The Mountaintop” sermon. The season continues with Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Odd Couple” June 18-July 3, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella” July 13-31. A bawdy comedy, “Something Rotten!” wraps up the season Aug. 10-20 with a tale about two brothers attempting to write the world’s first musical.

Go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/ for show times, tickets and more information about the 2022 season lineup.

