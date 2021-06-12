Black Hills Playhouse to debut outdoor venue for 75th season

A new outdoor venue and a nostalgic feel-good musical, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” will open the Black Hills Playhouse’s 75th season on June 18.

After a hiatus last summer because of COVID-19, the Playhouse is bringing live theater back to Custer State Park. A newly built outdoor stage, the New Frontier Theatre, is designed to provide entertainment and safety measures for the cast, crew and audiences as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

The New Frontier Theatre is equipped with sound, lighting, shade and will have metal outdoor chairs to seat an audience of about 330 people. The outdoor theater’s name is a nod to Black Hills Playhouse’s roots, according to Artistic Director Dan Workman.

“The New Frontier Theatre is a historical reference. When Doc (Warren M.) Lee started the Playhouse, one of the first places theater was done (in 1946), was a tent by Legion Lake,” Workman said. “When we decided to put up some sort of stage outside, it was the new frontier.”

Outdoor theater will be a bit of an adventure. Audiences are encouraged to start checking the weather forecast for Custer State Park at least a day or two before attending a show. The Playhouse posts a weather forecast on its homepage at blackhillsplayhouse.com.