Black Hills Playhouse to debut outdoor venue for 75th season

A new outdoor venue and a nostalgic feel-good musical, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” will open the Black Hills Playhouse’s 75th season on June 18.
After a hiatus last summer because of COVID-19, the Playhouse is bringing live theater back to Custer State Park. A newly built outdoor stage, the New Frontier Theatre, is designed to provide entertainment and safety measures for the cast, crew and audiences as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
The New Frontier Theatre is equipped with sound, lighting, shade and will have metal outdoor chairs to seat an audience of about 330 people. The outdoor theater’s name is a nod to Black Hills Playhouse’s roots, according to Artistic Director Dan Workman.
“The New Frontier Theatre is a historical reference. When Doc (Warren M.) Lee started the Playhouse, one of the first places theater was done (in 1946), was a tent by Legion Lake,” Workman said. “When we decided to put up some sort of stage outside, it was the new frontier.”
Outdoor theater will be a bit of an adventure. Audiences are encouraged to start checking the weather forecast for Custer State Park at least a day or two before attending a show. The Playhouse posts a weather forecast on its homepage at blackhillsplayhouse.com.
The Playhouse website also advises audiences on how to prepare for outdoor performances. Dress for the weather; shirts and jackets will be sold at the snack bar. For comfort, bring cushions for the metal chairs and such items as bug spray and an umbrella. If a wild animal wanders by during a performance, don’t interact with it. In case of inclement weather, details about delays, exchanges and refunds are listed on the Playhouse website.
Moving its 75th season outdoors also gives the Black Hills Playhouse a summer to refurbish the playhouse itself, which needs such upgrades as new siding and insulation.
The Playhouse’s 2021 summer season, "Laugh Under the Stars," has a lineup of shows especially designed for an outdoor stage.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” June 18-July 4
Beloved hits from the 1950s and '60s highlight “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” This off-Broadway hit takes audiences to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where they’ll meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Rated PG.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” July 9-25
This hilarious musical revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, those who have fallen on their faces at the portal of romance. This celebration of the mating game takes on truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship." Rated PG-13 for language and sexual references.
“Altar Boyz” July 30-Aug. 15
Full of sharp parody, spectacular dancing and irreverent humor, this spoof about a heavenly guy-group is suitable for all ages and will have the whole family laughing and singing along. “Altar Boyz” tells the holy inspiring story of five small-town boys -- Matthew, Mark, Luke, Juan and Abraham -- trying to save the world one screaming fan at a time.