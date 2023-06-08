Handmade creations by hundreds of quilters will be showcased this week at the 49th Black Hills Quilters Guild Quilt Show.

The Black Hills Quilters Guild is the largest in South Dakota, with a membership of 250 to 300 quilters every year. This year’s show will include 460 quilts plus vendors, a silent auction fundraiser, raffles for a quilt and a basket of quilting supplies, and more. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite quilts.

“I’m very inspired when I see all the creativity in this region,” said Carol Davies, the quilt show chairperson. “It’s going to be a great show.”

Every year’s show is unique because of distinctive quilting challenges and displays, Davies said. This year’s show includes a variety, such as a Mona Lisa Art Quilt Group challenge called “Roots,” in which each quilt must include the word roots or convey the definition in the quilt’s design. In the Inspiration Studio, floral quilts will be on display and the studio will offer classes and demonstrations.

Shoppers can visit about 20 vendor booths that will sell fabric, quilting machines, quilt racks, sewing supplies, tools and more.

The Black Hills Quilters Guild will sponsor a silent auction of small quilted objects and other items; proceeds from the auction will go to Monument Health Hospice House. Since 2005, the quilters guild has raised $40,254 for the hospice house.

The guild formed in 1977, and anyone of any skill level who is interested in quilting is welcome. Members are primarily retirees in their 60s and 70s, though one member is 18 and a couple of quilters are men, Davies said.

The guild meets from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church for quilting sessions, and on the third Monday of each month for a meeting and program. Davies said the guild also holds annual retreats and brings in nationally known teachers to educate members. Fall and winter retreats give quilters dedicated time to work on their latest projects.

“We also have learning events at guild meetings where members can learn new techniques,” she said.

Gifts of comfort for the community

Community service has long been a vital part of the Black Hills Quilters Guild. A “Black Hills Quilters Guild in Action” display at this year’s quilt show will highlight some of the guild’s community service projects, Davies said.

In 1985, the guild began its Project Warmth initiative to aid a family that had suffered a house fire. Project Warmth has expanded to provide quilts to people in need or those who have experienced a crisis. The guild makes and donates between 300 and 400 quilts every year that are distributed through organizations including Monument Health pediatrics, Youth & Family Services, Black Hills Children’s Home, Love Inc., Mommy’s Closet, Passages, Working Against Violence Inc., and more.

When a new Habitat for Humanity house is dedicated, Black Hills Quilters Guild gives a quilt to each member of the family. When Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and gives beds to children in need, the guild provides a quilt for each bed, Davies said.

“We have an infant bereavement program at Monument Health and we make swaddling blankets and quilts for parents who have lost an infant,” Davies said.

Quilters also make Caring Heart quilts for other guild members who are ill or who have suffered a loss.

Making quilts for the community is an important aspect of the guild, Davies said. The guild accepts donations of fabric that they use to make Project Warmth quilts.

“[Community service] is something we’ve done for many, many years. A lot of new members like to get involved in Project Warmth. Quilters as a whole are really pretty generous people,” she said.

Quilting for the military

The Black Hills Quilters Guild also has ongoing projects specifically dedicated to area veterans and servicemen and women who are deployed. The most unique project was inspired by guild member Bob Turner, a former submariner.

“We recently started making quilts for the USS South Dakota. We have a goal to send a quilt to all 134 people on that submarine,” Davies said.

The USS South Dakota is a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine in service with the United States Navy. The submarine’s home port is in Connecticut, Turner said.

Turner’s 24-year Navy career included deployments on the USS Casimir Pulaski and USS Robert E. Lee ballistic missile submarines. He and his brother, Matt, served on the Robert E. Lee together. Bob Turner’s longest deployment aboard a submarine was 94 days.

“You really get tight-knit with your crew and everybody has to do their job. They all have to be working in unison and everybody depends on everybody doing their job. What you really cherish is sleep,” said Turner, who disliked the government-issued wool blankets.

Troops aboard submarines tend to be forgotten since their work is underwater and classified. Turner is changing that with the Black Hills Quilters Guild submarine quilts.

“The quilters guild, they’re all doing Christmas stockings for the troops. I never once seen a submarine get anything from anybody. Nobody ever thinks of them, and having rode a submarine, I know what would be good there,” Turner said.

When Turner and his wife, Linda Cash, were looking for a hobby they could do together in retirement, they chose quilting.

Turner’s grandfather, grandmothers, sister and nearly everybody in his family quilts in one way or another, he said. Turner designs his own quilt patterns. So far, he's completed three quilts for submariners that will be displayed at this week's quilt show before being sent to the USS South Dakota.

Another guild project, Boots for Troops, provides handmade Christmas stockings for troops. Quilters fill the stockings with candy and other items before sending them, Davies said.

“Last year, one of the squadrons we sent stockings to sent us a flag,” Davies said. “We’re going to be displaying that at the quilt show.”

Additionally, guild members make quilts for veterans at Fort Meade.

To donate fabric for Black Hills Quilters Guild projects, contact the guild at info@bhquilters.org. Go to bhquilters.org for more information about the guild.

The 49th Black Hills Quilters Guild Quilt Show will be in Rushmore Hall at The Monument in Rapid City. The show opens Thursday with a preview from 5 to 8 p.m. Quilt show hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 per day per person or a three-day pass is $10. Children are admitted free of charge.