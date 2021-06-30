Black Hills ready to celebrate July 4

Edgemont – A block and dance party begins at 3 p.m. in downtown Edgemont, with a beer tent and food. Music by DJ Dakota Entertainment will be from 3-7 p.m., followed by Camp Comfort at 7 p.m. For kids, there will be free hot dogs while supplies last, games, as well as a basketball shoot-out at Edgemont City Park from 4-6 p.m. Lawn mower races start at 4 p.m. A fireworks display will be at dusk. For more information, facebook.com/edgemontsdchamber .

Hill City – Hill City’s Star-Spangled Independence Holiday Celebration is a full day of festivities, beginning with a pancake feed from 8-10 a.m. at Hill City Senior Center. The Star-Spangled Craft Show is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Jim Lewis Park tennis court. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street, followed by a Show-n-Shine at Hill City Visitor Information Center. Food trucks will be on Walnut Avenue and Elm Street from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. From 1-3 p.m., Hill City Boys and Girls Club will host children’s activities, and the South Dakota Railroad Museum will host an authors’ reception. The Men’s Barbershop Chorus performs at 3:30 p.m. at Hill City Visitor Information Center, followed by a pie and ice cream social there from 4-6 p.m. with music by the Rusty Strings Band, and Allen and Jill Kirkham. Hill City Lions Club’s Basket Bingo will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with food available at 6 p.m., at Bob Burden Gym. The celebration wraps up with music by CJ and Woody from 8 p.m.-midnight at the Mangy Moose Saloon.