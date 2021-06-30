Black Hills ready to celebrate July 4

The Black Hills is celebrating the Fourth of July with a full weekend of hometown concerts, festivals, rodeos and of course, fireworks. Here’s where to find the fun near you.
June 30 and July 1-4
Belle Fourche – The 102nd annual Black Hills Roundup opens Wednesday with the Roundup Ranch Rodeo, plus an Old West cattle drive down State Street, a barbecue, mutton bustin’ and the coronation of the Black Hills Roundup Ranch Rodeo queen. A carnival in downtown Belle Fourche opens at 5 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Sunday.
Rodeo action continues Thursday and Friday, highlighted by Cowboy Kenny Bartram’s Steel Rodeo on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., with Chutes for Charity on Friday. The area’s largest fireworks shows starts at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Black Hills Roundup Grounds. Sunday’s celebration starts a cowboy breakfast at 6 a.m. until the food runs out. The Black Hills Roundup Grand Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Belle Fourche. It’s military and first responders appreciation night at the final rodeo events. The carnival and a street dance at 6 p.m. downtown wrap up the roundup and holiday celebration. For a complete schedule, go to blackhillsroundup.com/events
July 1-4
Lead – Celebrate Independence Day weekend at Lead’s Gold Camp Jubilee. Festivities begin Thursday with the Chamber of Commerce summer pie social and music from 4-6 p.m. at the Ray Davis Ring Patio outside the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center. While enjoying the pie, all ages are invited to a STEAM activity on the patio, “The Science of Bubbles.”
Friday’s activities start at 6 p.m. with a fireworks fundraiser poker tournament at Early Bird Café. Manuel Brothers Park will be the site of a beer garden, live music by Tie Dye Volcano from 6-8 p.m., a pasty tasting contest and an ice cream social at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Black Hills Mining Museum offers guided tours of the simulated underground mining exhibit from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center hosts an all-ages STEAM activity “Exploding Sidewalk Chalk,” from 1-3 p.m. Homestake Opera House hosts a performance of “Home Sweet Home” at 2 p.m.; tickets are $10. Starting at 10 a.m. in Manuel Brothers Park, enjoy music, food vendors, kids’ activities, a beer garden and more all day and evening. Miles Music performs from 1-3 p.m., followed by Chris Huisenga from 4-6 p.m., a street dance from 6-8 p.m. and a teen dance from 8-10 p.m.
Sunday’s July 4 celebration begins with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and a horseshoe tournament at 9 a.m. at the Rod & Gun Club. Thyssen Mining’s equipment display will be at Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Lead-Deadwood Ministerial Association will host a church service at 10 a.m. at Manuel Brothers Park; bring your own chairs. Vendors open at 11 a.m. at Manuel Brothers Park with food, kids activities, a beer garden and more. Live music begins at 1 p.m. with the Sad & Lonesome Boys. Watch a B-1 flyover at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street. Try a STEAM activity, “Fizzy Rocket Fireworks,” from 1-3 p.m. at Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center. A Yahtzee Run goes from noon to 7 p.m. starting at the Chamber Information Booth. Aspire Boutique hosts family yoga and play at 2 p.m., with live music by Nate Wartman from 3-5 p.m.
The parade starts lining up in Deadwood at 3 p.m. at the Days of 76 Rodeo Grounds. Join the parade-watching party with root beer floats at 4 p.m. at Homestake Opera House’s front patio. The parade travels through Deadwood and Central City and should arrive at Lead’s Main Street about 5:30 p.m. After the parade, there’s a free community dinner at 6 p.m. at Manuel Brothers Park, and live music from 6-8 p.m. by Chris Huisenga at Aspire Boutique. The Northern Hills Community Band’s Independence Day concert starts at 8 p.m. on the Ray Davis Patio at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, followed by fireworks over the Open Cut at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.) For more information, go to leadmethere.org/goldcampjubilee/.
July 2
Deadwood – Deadwood Live! Open Air Series presents Jamey Johnson at Outlaw Square. For tickets and information, go to deadwood.com/event/jamey-johnson/.
Rapid City – Black Hills Speedway will have a fireworks show after the races (about 9:30-10 p.m.) in Rapid Valley. Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Rapid City, and one mile from city limits, other than novelty fireworks (party poppers, snappers, sparklers and toy caps.) In
July 2-4
Box Elder -- Box Elder allows for the discharge of fireworks in the city limits Friday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. On Sunday, the Fourth of July Farm Fiasco starts at 4:30 p.m. at The Charm Farm Refuge, with live music, a magician, games, activities for kids and families, horse-back riding and “critter cuddles,” food and fireworks. Tickets are limited; admission is free for active-duty military, their families and veterans, and seniors 65 and older. Adults 18 and over $5 in advance, $9 at the door. Kids 3 to 17 $1 in advance, $4 at the door. For more information, go to thecharmfarm.org.
Custer – Custer’s Fourth of July weekend festivities open with an arts and crafts fair, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the 1881 Courthouse Museum. On Saturday, a Children’s Fair from noon-4 p.m. will have bouncy houses, face painting and more at Way Park. Sunday’s holiday celebration starts with a B-1 flyover at 10 a.m., followed by kids’ and patriots’ parades in downtown Custer, and flag ceremonies at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. On Sixth Street, a patriot dog stand will be open from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and patriot’s alley will be open from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The Children’s Fair continues at Way Park from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Pageant Hill. For more information, go to custersd.com/Custer's-Fourth-of-July-Celebration.
Hot Springs – The Fall River Fourth Celebration starts Friday with a street dance from 8 p.m.-midnight with music by DJ Cody Johnson at Centennial Park. A fireworks display will be Saturday at dusk, and the public can view the fireworks from Butler Park. Sunday has full slate of festivities, beginning with a Firecracker 5K/10K at 7 a.m. and a mile race at 8:15 a.m. The Fourth of July parade begins at 11 a.m. downtown, followed by a Chamber picnic at 12:30 p.m. at Mueller Civic Center and the HS Cruisers Show and Shine from 1-3 p.m. at Centennial Park. The Firecracker Duck Race starts at 2 p.m. at Centennial Park and finishes at the Dip Bridge. To enter the duck race or for more information, go to hotsprings-sd.com/events/events-calendar/.
July 3
Deadwood – Deadwood Live! Open Air Series presents Dwight Yoakam at Outlaw Square. For tickets and information, go to deadwood.com/event/dwight-yoakam/.
Edgemont – A block and dance party begins at 3 p.m. in downtown Edgemont, with a beer tent and food. Music by DJ Dakota Entertainment will be from 3-7 p.m., followed by Camp Comfort at 7 p.m. For kids, there will be free hot dogs while supplies last, games, as well as a basketball shoot-out at Edgemont City Park from 4-6 p.m. Lawn mower races start at 4 p.m. A fireworks display will be at dusk. For more information, facebook.com/edgemontsdchamber.
Hill City – Hill City’s Star-Spangled Independence Holiday Celebration is a full day of festivities, beginning with a pancake feed from 8-10 a.m. at Hill City Senior Center. The Star-Spangled Craft Show is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Jim Lewis Park tennis court. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street, followed by a Show-n-Shine at Hill City Visitor Information Center. Food trucks will be on Walnut Avenue and Elm Street from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. From 1-3 p.m., Hill City Boys and Girls Club will host children’s activities, and the South Dakota Railroad Museum will host an authors’ reception. The Men’s Barbershop Chorus performs at 3:30 p.m. at Hill City Visitor Information Center, followed by a pie and ice cream social there from 4-6 p.m. with music by the Rusty Strings Band, and Allen and Jill Kirkham. Hill City Lions Club’s Basket Bingo will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with food available at 6 p.m., at Bob Burden Gym. The celebrate wraps up with music by CJ and Woody from 8 p.m.-midnight at the Mangy Moose Saloon.
Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Hill City other than novelty fireworks (party poppers, snappers, sparklers and toy caps. For more information, go to hillcitysd.com.
Rapid City -- Post 22 Baseball’s fireworks show starts at 10 p.m., after the final game of the day at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Sturgis – A fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m. at Sturgis Fairgrounds.
Wall – A fireworks display will be at dusk at Community Golf Course. Fireworks are prohibited within Wall city limits other than novelty fireworks (party poppers, snappers, sparklers and toy caps.)
July 3-4
Interior – Interior Frontier Days are packed with rodeo and more. NRCA, SDRA, Mid-States and open sanctioned rodeos start at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Interior’s July 4 parade starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by a corn hole tournament at 4 p.m. and a pork rib smoke-off, with public rib tasting for $5 a plate. For information, go to the Interior Roping Club’s Facebook page or call Mary Kaye Sell, 605-441-0844.
July 4
Deadwood – The July 4 Firecracker 5K kicks off Independence Day. The race begins at 9 a.m. and takes place on the Homestake Trail. Racers have the option of parking at Manuel Brothers Park in Lead or at the Mickelson Trailhead lot in Deadwood. Shuttle transportation will be available. Entry fee is $25 and a portion of proceeds benefit the Northern Hills Trails Association. Deadwood’s Independence Day parade starts at 4:15 p.m. at the Days of ’76 Event Complex, continuing up Main Street, through Central City and on to Lead. Historic Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic for the duration of the parade. After the parade, Outlaw Square in Deadwood is hosting free live concerts, with music by Tiffany Johnson from 5-6:30 p.m. and Camp Comfort from 7-9 p.m. For more information, go to deadwood.com/event/independence-day/
Piedmont – Although the City of Piedmont cancelled its Fourth of July parade and party in the park because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there’s still fun to be had. A small group of vehicles and a flatbed truck carrying the Barrelhouse Jazz Band will slowly make its way around town to bring a little bit of parade spirit to the community. Watch for the caravan driving down your street (or close by) between at noon and 1:30 p.m. There will be fireworks at dusk at The Barn.
Show your holiday spirit by adorning your house, yard or car for community Fourth of July Decorating Contest. Judging will take place Saturday and winners will be announced Sunday. Enter by Thursday; contact carlabetts@hotmail.com. The city also is allowing small Fourth of July block parties; follow current COVID-19 guidelines. Call 510-420-3040 for information. If curling up with a good book is your favorite way to celebrate, don’t miss Piedmont Valley Library’s Fourth of July book sale fundraiser, which starts Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and will continue July 6-10.
Rapid City -- Rapid City Municipal Band will perform an Independence Day concert featuring patriotic selections at 8 p.m. at Memorial Park Band Shell. The City's Independence Day fireworks celebration will begin about 9:30 p.m. at the Executive Golf Course. The 20- to 25-minute show will coincide with patriotic music on radio station 93.9 The Mix. In case of rain, the fireworks will be July 5.
Spearfish – The 21st annual Fourth of July starts at noon through downtown Spearfish, with a B-1 flyover shortly after the start of the parade. Members of the Spearfish Honor Guard will be honored as this year’s parade marshals. The Spearfish Honor Guard currently has about 20 members who volunteer their time throughout the Northern Hills. They serve as the guard at veterans’ funeral services, conduct flag ceremonies, honor fallen servicemen and women on Memorial Day, and host presentations at local schools for Veterans Day. For more information, go to spearfishchamber.org.