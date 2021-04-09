Black Hills Symphony Orchestra to showcase student's work at concert

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra will showcase the music of Rapid City composer Alexander Trujillo during its “Classical Masterworks” concert on Saturday. Trujillo is a senior at Central High School.
Audiences can enjoy the “Classical Masterworks” concert in person or online. The live concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Masks are required and seating will be socially distanced. Tickets are limited to 240. Tickets are $32-$22; call 605-394-1786. The live-streamed concert can be viewed free of charge at m.facebook.com/bhsymphony.
The concert program will highlight Trujillo’s composition “Timeless – A Loss of Love” and the work of such classical masters as Wagner, Sibelius and Schubert.
“It’s such a great honor to have this opportunity given to me,” Trujillo said. “I’m very excited to hear my composition live for the first time.”
Trujillo began composing “Timeless” about a year ago. Its theme of loss expresses his emotions about the end of his high school years.
“It is very much about heartbreak and wonder and mourning or loss. High school is such a hard time, with friends moving on to different places. Friendships stick with you or they move on,” Trujillo said.
The music conveys time passing no matter what happens, he said, and a longing for a person or connection, and a realization that it’s time to move on.
“Composing, for me, is very comforting. It’s an outlet for me to let out my emotions,” Trujillo said. “It’s very strange. It’s not something you see every day in a high school so it’s opened (an opportunity) for me to be one of a kind, to express how I feel as a student in public school or even as a Native American. It’s nice to see classical compositions and then see someone like me and compare the pieces.”
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra conductor Bruce Knowles describes “Timeless” as an introspective piece of music. Trujillo originally composed “Timeless” for the piano and transcribed it for Black Hills Symphony Orchestra earlier this year.
“It’s really an interesting piece composed of these layers of sound and melodic fragments woven together quite nicely,” Knowles said. “It’s a good piece of music. We’re enjoying it.”
Trujillo began playing the violin in fourth grade. He now also plays the viola, cello, clarinet, French horn, piano and plays the saxophone in Central High School’s jazz band. He’s composed six pieces of music so far.
“He’s been interested in lots of different instruments. That helps him with compositions because he knows how to write for different instruments,” said Knowles, who teaches music for Rapid City Area Schools.
Trujillo discovered a love for composing when he was in ninth grade and, on the recommendation of Knowles, Trujillo attended the South Dakota Symphony Composing camp. Trujillo’s older brother, Manuelito "Trey" Trujillo, plays in the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra and composes music. Central High School’s orchestra has previously performed an original composition by Trey called “Down the Road,” and an original composition by Alexander called “Ocean.”
Trujillo plans to major in clarinet music performance. He said Knowles has been a teacher and a mentor and like Knowles, Trujillo would like to become a conductor or teach high school music.
Knowles said he invited Trujillo to submit a composition that the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra could incorporate into one of its concert programs, and Knowles would like the symphony to perform the work of more local young composers in the future.
“I hope this would inspire other young composers to come out of the woodwork and talk to us and bring their pieces to our attention,” he said.