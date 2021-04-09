Black Hills Symphony Orchestra to showcase student's work at concert

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Composing, for me, is very comforting. It’s an outlet for me to let out my emotions,” Trujillo said. “It’s very strange. It’s not something you see every day in a high school so it’s opened (an opportunity) for me to be one of a kind, to express how I feel as a student in public school or even as a Native American. It’s nice to see classical compositions and then see someone like me and compare the pieces.”

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra conductor Bruce Knowles describes “Timeless” as an introspective piece of music. Trujillo originally composed “Timeless” for the piano and transcribed it for Black Hills Symphony Orchestra earlier this year.

“It’s really an interesting piece composed of these layers of sound and melodic fragments woven together quite nicely,” Knowles said. “It’s a good piece of music. We’re enjoying it.”

Trujillo began playing the violin in fourth grade. He now also plays the viola, cello, clarinet, French horn, piano and plays the saxophone in Central High School’s jazz band. He’s composed six pieces of music so far.

“He’s been interested in lots of different instruments. That helps him with compositions because he knows how to write for different instruments,” said Knowles, who teaches music for Rapid City Area Schools.