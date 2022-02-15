Black Hills Winter Festival to be held in Hill City

The annual Black Hills Winter Festival, hosted by Miner Brewing Company and Prairie Berry Winery, returns March 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This free event will take place at Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery in Hill City.

The day’s activities begin with crowler fishing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit the Hill City Fire Department.

Festival events continue with the Miner Mutt 40 Yard Dash from noon to 1:30 p.m., Fat Bike barrel racing from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and live music from The Two Tracks from 2 to 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 to 6 p.m. The festival winds down with a bonfire from 6 to 7 p.m.

Prairie Berry Winery wine and Miner Brewing Company craft beer will be available for purchase as well as mulled wine, hot cocoa and other featured items. Play campus bingo for a chance to win a Solo Stove Bonfire.

Six outdoor igloos are available for half-day rentals. For information and reservations, go to https://shop.prairieberry.com/reservation/availability/ or call 877-226-9453.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0