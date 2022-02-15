 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Hills Winter Festival to be held in Hill City

Igloos BH Winter Festival

Enjoy cold weather fun in an igloo at Black Hills Winter Festival. The March 5 event will be hosted by Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery in Hill City.

The annual Black Hills Winter Festival, hosted by Miner Brewing Company and Prairie Berry Winery, returns March 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This free event will take place at Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery in Hill City.

The day’s activities begin with crowler fishing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit the Hill City Fire Department.

Festival events continue with the Miner Mutt 40 Yard Dash from noon to 1:30 p.m., Fat Bike barrel racing from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and live music from The Two Tracks from 2 to 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 to 6 p.m. The festival winds down with a bonfire from 6 to 7 p.m.

Prairie Berry Winery wine and Miner Brewing Company craft beer will be available for purchase as well as mulled wine, hot cocoa and other featured items. Play campus bingo for a chance to win a Solo Stove Bonfire.

Six outdoor igloos are available for half-day rentals. For information and reservations, go to https://shop.prairieberry.com/reservation/availability/ or call 877-226-9453.

