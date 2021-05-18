Black Hills Works Putt-N-Pub returns May 22

Black Hills Works' Putt-N-Pub fundraiser returns May 22, taking golfers on a route through Rapid City breweries, bars, hotels and businesses. Teams of four will compete with staggered start times beginning at 10 a.m. The cost is $160 per team of four. Teams can register at blackhillsworks.org/event/2021-black-hills-putt-n-pub/.

Rushmore Hotel and Suites is hosting registration for the Putt-N-Pub. Golfers can play a hole at each of these locations: 445 Lounge; Black Hills Contraband; Brass Rail; Firehouse Brewing Co.; Hay Camp Brewing Co.; Independent Ale House; Main Street Square; Murphy’s Pub and Grill, Paddy O’Neill’s, Press Start Arcade, Bar & Grill; Suzie Cappa Art Center; Thirsty’s; Tinder Box Cigar Lounge; and VFW Post 1273.

Teams can vie for prizes awarded for best score, worst score, and best costume. Prizes and raffle items will be provided by Arrowhead Golf Course, Bokujo Ramen, Black Hills Contraband, Black Hills Party Pedaler, Fisher Beverage, Firehouse Brewing Co., Hotel Alex Johnson, Meadowbrook Golf Course, The Monument (formerly Rushmore Plaza Civic Center), Powder Horn Golf Club, Rapid City Rush, The Golf Club at Red Rock, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Shooters, and Tinder Box Cigar Lounge.