Bluegrass festival introduces new kids' event

The Black Hills Bluegrass Festival returns June 24, 25 and 26 with three days of music and a brand-new event for the youngest generation of bluegrass lovers.

The Black Hills Bluegrass Association will present the 41st annual Black Hills Bluegrass Festival at Rush No More RV Resort and Campground in Sturgis. Five bands will perform three full concerts at 6:30 p.m. June 24, and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. June 25. Two bands will play during the Sunday morning gospel show at 10 a.m. June 26.

Rain or shine, the shows will go on during the festival. This year’s bands are: Cedar Hill, a hard-driving traditional bluegrass group from Missouri; Lori King & Junction 63, a traditional bluegrass and gospel band from Iowa; High Plains Tradition, a Colorado band known for original and traditional music and harmonies; Lochwood Bluegrass, a Montana band performing traditional bluegrass and three-part harmonies; and the Bluestems.

The Bluestems, a ranching family band from Elgin, N.D., will host a kids’ workshop. This new addition to the bluegrass festival will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25. The Bluestems are teen and pre-teen siblings who are musicians and singers -- Maya on fiddle, Mercedes on guitar and mandolin, Malachi on banjo, Micah on bass guitar, and Molly on dobro.

The kids’ workshop is geared toward children and youths in first grade through middle school. They’ll get an introduction to musical instruments and playing bluegrass music. Advance registration is recommended. The workshop is free but kids must be accompanied by an adult. Call 605-348-1198 or email info@blackhillsbluegrass.com to register kids or for more information.

“It’s good for getting kids interested in bluegrass and playing instruments and music in general – the acoustic instruments and our kind of music,” said Carol McConnell, president of the Black Hills Bluegrass Association.

The Bluestems will begin the workshop by playing a song that can be taught to kids. Newcomers who have never held or played an instrument can choose an instrument – mandolin, guitar, fiddle or banjo -- if they want to learn the song, and they’ll be taught how to hold it and make music, McConnell said.

Kids and youths who already play the mandolin, guitar, fiddle or banjo are invited to bring theirs. Participants will have an opportunity to form a small band, choose a band name, then conclude the workshop by playing a song with the Bluestems for their parents and friends. If time permits, they’ll also perform a song with the Bluestems on stage.

Adults can learn about bluegrass, too. Workshops for adults will be June 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Musicians from bands performing at the festival will host workshops about guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, bass and vocal harmony. These workshops are open to those who purchase a wristband for any of the festival concerts.

Tickets at the gate are $20 for a single show, $45 for all day Saturday, $55 for the entire weekend, and admission to Sunday morning’s gospel show is a freewill donation. Children younger than 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult with a wristband. Go to blackhillsbluegrass.com to purchase tickets in advance and to see a complete schedule of concerts and workshops.

No dogs or coolers are permitted in the concert area. Food will be available from the campground kitchen throughout the festival. Breakfast will be available June 25 and 26.

