Blues festival near Sturgis kicks off entertaining month in Black Hills

Summer’s off to a fun-filled start in the Black Hills. June is packed with music, theater and festivals, including these.

Music

June 4-6

The Black Hills Blues Stomp and Swamp Romp Blues Festival will make its debut at Rush No More RV Resort and Campground near Sturgis. This event will showcase classic, modern, zydeco, soul and blues music from national touring acts from Louisiana, Kansas City and Texas, plus local performers. Headliners include Gerard Delafose and Zydeco Gators, Randy McAllister and the Scrappiest Band in the Land, Mahan The Band, Heather Newman Band, James Van Nuys and Bodhe Linde, and Walt Keys and Unfinished Business. The festival opens at 6 p.m. June 4, and continues June 5 starting at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon. For admission prices and more information, go to rushnomore.com

June 13

Fan favorites Orion and Stacey Potter and friends will present a gospel music show at 2 p.m. in the Bruce Miller Theater at High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Admission is free; donations for the artists welcome. For information, go to westernheritagecenter.com/events/.

June 25-27